Best all-in-one PCs to buy
We round up five of the best all-in-one PCs on the market for all budgets. Our top picks will see you right whether you're looking to spend £500 or £1500, with our top choices offering stand-out value for money and great performance.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump to see all of our expertly-tested all-in-one PC reviews.
What makes a good AIO?
A good AIO should perform well in every area, whether it's cheap or at the very top of the tree. We expect clear and bright screens, good office application performance and quality audio. We also pay special attention to their supplied keyboards and mice, as these can be an area of real compromise.
Top 5 best AIO PCs to buy
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Graphic adaptor:
- Member exclusive
This astonishing AIO is the best we’ve ever tested, with a powerful quad-core processor combined with a dedicated graphics card and a stunning screen. All this comes at a price, but if you’re in the market for a top-spec PC for editing photos, videos and other media, this PC is actually quite good value. Our only real complaints are the so-so keyboard and mouse that are unbefitting of such a premium machine.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Graphic adaptor:
- Member exclusive
This stylish AIO comes in two very different specifications and can vary in price by up to £300. We’ve listed the more expensive Intel model here, but if you don’t mind more sedate performance you can look at the cheaper model that could save you up to £300. The budget model has a slower DVD writer and boots slower as well. Beyond that, both models have an excellent screen and decent speakers making both models worth considering.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Graphic adaptor:
- Member exclusive
This big AIO will stand impressively on any desk, with a stylish stand and bright touchscreen. You get a mid-range Intel Core i5 processor for good office work and photo-tweaking performance, and there’s even 16GB of high-speed SSD storage to keep the system running in a sprightly manner alongside the 8GB of Ram. A great buy for someone who wants to spent a little more without verging into iMac price territory.
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Graphic adaptor:
- Member exclusive
This mid-range PC is one for your shortlist, thanks to its excellent quad-core processor and decent audio quality. This is a serious step up in terms of performance versus cheaper, sub-£600 machines. So if you have big spreadsheets or some light photo editing to deal with, this AIO is a great choice.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Ram (GB):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Graphic adaptor:
- Member exclusive
Of the AIO PCs on this list, this is perhaps the best value. Its mid-range price belies its good performance, great screen and attractive design. Not only that, this machine comes with an SSD and hard disk combination, meaning you get a perfect mix of fast boot times and large storage capacity. It might only get a relatively sedate dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, but it’s perfectly usable for basic office and web browsing tasks. The only downside? The rather disappointing speakers.
We test all-in-one PCs more thoroughly than any other organisation
We've put hundreds of PCs through our independent lab test. We check the screen and sound quality to make sure you’ll get the most from films and TV; we measure colour accuracy and brightness for the screen, plus frequency response from the built-in speakers.
We also test the bundled keyboard and mouse that come with the PC - are they wired or wireless models? Does the keyboard feature an irregular key layout or size, plus is the mouse comfortable to use for long periods of time? We're sure to leave no stone unturned.