Baby baths: top picks
By Olivia Howes
We've tried out three popular and innovative baby baths to bring you real parents' verdicts on how easy they are to use.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
You only need a baby bath for a relatively short period of time, but for some parents a baby bath is a very useful bit of kit. Bathing your newborn for the first few times can be a heart-in-mouth experience, so a baby bath that properly supports your baby and keeps them safe can be very reassuring.
They can also have the added benefit of helping you conserve water, as you don't need to fill a whole bath to wash your tiny infant.
But traditional baby baths can be bulky and difficult to store. We've got first look reviews of some innovative alternatives.
|Baby bath first look verdicts
|Baby bath
|Price
|Age range
|
Boon Naked
|£60
|Birth - 18 months
|
The Boon Naked baby bath folds flat, and has two positions.
Find out what our parent volunteer thought in our first look review. Log in now if you're already a member, or sign up for a £1 trial subscription to Which?
|
Puj Tub
|£30
|Birth - 6 months
|
The Puj Tub soft baby bath is a shaped foam sheet that folds and clips together to create a cradling baby bath that fits in a bathroom basin. It can be stored flat and hung on the back of a door.
Find out what our parent volunteer thought in our first look review. Log in now if you're already a member, or sign up for a £1 trial subscription to Which?
|
Stokke Flexi Bath
|£37
|Birth - 4 years
|
The Stokke Flexi Bath is claimed to be the only hard plastic baby bathtub on the market that can fold up flat 'with the simple touch of your hand'.
Find out what our parent volunteer thought in our first look review. Log in now if you're already a member, or sign up for a £1 trial subscription to Which?
Related articles
- Baby bath time essentials