Baby baths: top picks

You only need a baby bath for a relatively short period of time, but for some parents a baby bath is a very useful bit of kit. Bathing your newborn for the first few times can be a heart-in-mouth experience, so a baby bath that properly supports your baby and keeps them safe can be very reassuring.

They can also have the added benefit of helping you conserve water, as you don't need to fill a whole bath to wash your tiny infant.

But traditional baby baths can be bulky and difficult to store. We've got first look reviews of some innovative alternatives.