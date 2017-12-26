What is a typical BabyBjorn carrier like?

BabyBjorn carriers are structured carriers, which often feature a sturdy waist belt and straps that click together.

They come in a range of patterns and colours, which are usually quite muted – black, grey, or navy.

Of the carriers available to buy now, the oldest one is the BabyBjorn Original, which is suitable for babies from birth to 12 months. The most recent carriers are the BabyBjorn We and BabyBjorn One.

Controversy around BabyBjorn carriers and hip problems

In the past, there have been questions around the safety of BabyBjorn carriers, particularly those with a narrow seat area. Some parents were worried the carriers didn’t provide enough support or hold your baby in the correct position, with their legs creating an 'M' shape. They were concerned that this may cause hip problems and put pressure on a baby's genital area.

Hip dysplasia is a hereditary condition where the bones of the hip joint are not aligned correctly, preventing the hip joint from functioning properly. There was concern that inadequate support from baby carriers with narrow seats, such as the BabyBjorn Original, would leave a baby or toddler’s legs dangling. This could increase the risk of damage to the ball-and-socket joint of the hip, or gradually cause dislocation.

BabyBjorn has been swift to refute these claims, saying that ‘it’s not possible to cause hip dysplasia by carrying a baby in a baby carrier. If you carry your baby in the right way in the baby carrier, ie facing inwards during the first five months, there’s no need to worry at all.’ According to BabyBjorn, it works alongside paediatric orthopaedists (who specialise in children’s bones, joints and muscles) to ensure the carriers hold the baby’s hips in the correct position.

How much does a BabyBjorn carrier usually cost?

BabyBjorn carriers sit at the upper end of the market in terms of price, with the older versions costing around £70 and the most recent versions, such as the One, costing £135.

It’s possible to buy accessories for BabyBjorn baby carriers. These include teething pads that you can attach to the carrier straps in case your little one likes to nibble on them, and a bib to protect the upper part of the carrier.