Baby carrier and baby sling brands
BabyBjorn
By Hannah Fox
Looking for a BabyBjorn baby carrier? The brand has a range of carriers to choose from, and you can find out all about them in our handy guide
BabyBjorn is a Swedish company that started in 1961. Its head office is located in Stockholm, but the products are available in more than 50 countries around the world.
It's best known for making baby carriers – the first one was launched in 1973 – although it does also make products such as high chairs, bouncers and travel cots, among other things.
These days, BabyBjorn is the most popular brand of carrier available, beloved by celebrities and 'regular' parents alike.
Head to our BabyBjorn baby carrier reviews to find out which are worth buying.
What is a typical BabyBjorn carrier like?
BabyBjorn carriers are structured carriers, which often feature a sturdy waist belt and straps that click together.
They come in a range of patterns and colours, which are usually quite muted – black, grey, or navy.
Of the carriers available to buy now, the oldest one is the BabyBjorn Original, which is suitable for babies from birth to 12 months. The most recent carriers are the BabyBjorn We and BabyBjorn One.
Controversy around BabyBjorn carriers and hip problems
In the past, there have been questions around the safety of BabyBjorn carriers, particularly those with a narrow seat area. Some parents were worried the carriers didn’t provide enough support or hold your baby in the correct position, with their legs creating an 'M' shape. They were concerned that this may cause hip problems and put pressure on a baby's genital area.
Hip dysplasia is a hereditary condition where the bones of the hip joint are not aligned correctly, preventing the hip joint from functioning properly. There was concern that inadequate support from baby carriers with narrow seats, such as the BabyBjorn Original, would leave a baby or toddler’s legs dangling. This could increase the risk of damage to the ball-and-socket joint of the hip, or gradually cause dislocation.
BabyBjorn has been swift to refute these claims, saying that ‘it’s not possible to cause hip dysplasia by carrying a baby in a baby carrier. If you carry your baby in the right way in the baby carrier, ie facing inwards during the first five months, there’s no need to worry at all.’ According to BabyBjorn, it works alongside paediatric orthopaedists (who specialise in children’s bones, joints and muscles) to ensure the carriers hold the baby’s hips in the correct position.
How much does a BabyBjorn carrier usually cost?
BabyBjorn carriers sit at the upper end of the market in terms of price, with the older versions costing around £70 and the most recent versions, such as the One, costing £135.
It’s possible to buy accessories for BabyBjorn baby carriers. These include teething pads that you can attach to the carrier straps in case your little one likes to nibble on them, and a bib to protect the upper part of the carrier.
BabyBjorn baby carriers: the Which? verdict
If you’re thinking of buying a BabyBjorn carrier, you can see which ones we’ve reviewed by checking our table below.
BabyBjorn Baby Carriers
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier We
- Support for child:
- How well it fits parent:
- Overall ease of use:
- How clear are the instructions:
- Durability:
- Suitable from birth:
- Yes
- Min baby weight (kg):
- 3.5
- Max baby weight (kg):
- 15
- Number of positions:
- 3
- Head support:
- Folds down
- Padded shoulder straps:
- Yes
The We carrier can now be used from newborn until three years old, with three different carrying positions. It's acknowledged by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute as a hip-healthy baby carrier. But our experts also check if it's safe, durable and comfortable for your baby. Read our full review to find out if this BabyBjorn carrier is worth buying.
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One
- Support for child:
- How well it fits parent:
- Overall ease of use:
- How clear are the instructions:
- Durability:
- Suitable from birth:
- Yes
- Min baby weight (kg):
- 3.5
- Max baby weight (kg):
- 15
- Number of positions:
- 3
- Head support:
- Folds down
- Padded shoulder straps:
- Yes
The BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One is the brand's top-of-the-range carrier and its most versatile, with four carrying positions, including a hip-healthy wide-legged position. BabyBjorn carriers have been criticised before for not holding babies in the best position, so we've put this carrier through ergonomic assessments as well as safety and durability testing. Find out what those tests discovered by reading our full review.
Table notes: Based on all models tested and those available November 2017.
How we test BabyBjorn carriers
Our reviews answer crucial questions about baby slings and baby carriers:
- Is the sling or carrier safe and durable?
- Is it comfortable for my baby and me?
- Is it easy to get on and off?
- How clear are the instructions?
- Should I buy it?
When we look at durability, we strap the baby carrier to a test dummy, load it with a 15kg baby test dummy, and then jolt it up and down for around 50,000 cycles to check the carrier is secure.
We see how safe the baby carrier is by checking it for choking hazards and trailing cords, and looking at whether the instructions contain all the relevant safety advice.
We also check how comfortable the carrier is for both you and your baby, using ergonomic experts to assess each model. They check how supportive it is for the head, back and spine, and what position it holds your baby’s legs and hips in.
We have a user panel of parents who look at how easy the carrier is to put on, put their baby into and adjust if needed, and whether the instructions that come with the carrier are clear or confusing.
After pulling together the scores for the different test areas, we come up with a final score, which excludes price. A baby carrier needs to score 80% or more to be a Best Buy.
Where can you buy BabyBjorn carriers?
It’s possible to buy BabyBjorn carriers from the company's own website, as well as other major retailers such as Boots, John Lewis, Mamas and Papas, and Mothercare.
Watch out for fake BabyBjorn carriers - as it's a popular brand, there’s a higher risk of them being reproduced illegally and sold (usually online).
Follow our tips on how to spot a fake baby carrier or sling.
How to contact BabyBjorn
If you have any questions and would like to contact the manufacturer, you can get in touch via its website, email customerservice@babybjorn.com, or call 0046 370 83863 (but bear in mind that this is a phone number for its offices in Sweden, so you may be charged international calling fees).
The company's UK postal address is:
Pentax House,
South Hill Avenue,
South Harrow,
HA2 0DU