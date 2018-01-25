How we test Ergobaby carriers

Our reviews answer important questions about baby slings and baby carriers:

Is the carrier or sling safe, and will it last? Is it durable?

How comfortable is it for my baby and will it be comfortable for me?

How easy is it to get on and off?

What are the instructions like? Can you understand them?

Should I buy it?

When looking at durability, we use two test dummies: an adult test dummy and a 15kg baby test dummy. We then jolt them up and down for around 50,000 cycles to check the carrier is secure, the baby doesn't fall out and things like stitching around the straps doesn't start to come apart.

We check how safe the baby carrier is by looking out for choking hazards and trailing cords, and investigating whether the instructions contain all the relevant safety advice.

We also check how comfortable the carrier is for both you and your baby, using ergonomic experts to assess each model. They look at what position it holds your baby’s legs and hips in (ideally they should be in a 'frog' or 'M' position) and also how supportive the carrier is for the head, back and spine.

We have a user panel of parents who tell us how easy the carrier is to put on, put their baby into and adjust if needed and whether the instructions that come with the carrier are clear or confusing.

After combining the scores for the different test areas, we come up with a final score, which excludes price. A baby carrier needs to score 80% or more to be a Best Buy.