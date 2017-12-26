Top five baby carriers
Compare the latest, best baby carriers to make sure you and your baby are safe, comfortable and supported.
Why risk wasting money on a baby carrier that's going to be uncomfortable for both you and your baby, a nightmare to get on and off, or, worst-case scenario, could end up being dangerous? To help make your buying decision easier, we've picked out the top five carriers from our recent reviews. They should be comfortable for you, supportive for your baby, durable, and easy to get on and off – even with a little wriggler in tow.
Best baby carriers to buy in 2017
These five baby carriers got the highest scores in our tests, so you can be sure they will last through wear and tear, and give your child good ergonomic support. Once you've found a carrier that appeals, we recommend trying it out at a store or at your local sling-and-carrier library to see whether it's comfortable for you and will suit your babywearing preferences.
- Back carry:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Small baby insert:
You can use this carrier from newborn until your child is three years old, with three different carrying positions. The International Hip Dysplasia Institute acknowledges it as a hip-healthy baby carrier. But our experts also check if it's safe, durable and comfortable for your baby. Read our full review to find out if this carrier is worth buying.
- Back carry:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Small baby insert:
This is a top-of-the-range carrier with four carrying positions, including a hip-healthy wide-legged position. We've put this carrier through ergonomic assessments as well as safety and durability testing. Find out what those tests discovered by reading our full review.
- Back carry:
- 4 out of 5
- Hip carry:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Small baby insert:
This brand of baby carrier is one of the top 10 most-borrowed brands from sling libraries across the UK. This cotton, lightweight carrier offers six carrying positions for your baby, plus features to make it more comfortable for you. Our safety, durability and comfort tests reveal whether you'd want to choose this carrier over other brands, so read on for our full review.
- Back carry:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 2 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Small baby insert:
This three-in-one carrier is suitable for children from newborn to around three years old (15kg), and it‘s claimed to 'grow with your child'. But how will it size up to the competition? Our full test review reveals all.
- Back carry:
- 3 out of 5
- Hip carry:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- How clear are the instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Durability:
- 5 out of 5
- Suitable from birth:
- Number of positions:
- Small baby insert:
You can use this eye-catching three-in-one baby carrier for front or back carrying, or as a hipseat. It's available in a range of patterns, but will you be able to use it comfortably for a long time? We put it to the test, so read our full review to find out.
Which? baby carrier reviews
When we test baby carriers, we combine assessments from highly experienced ergonomists, advice from independent baby-carrier consultancies, and the views of the parent testers who try out the carriers, to bring you truly unbiased and well-rounded reviews of each model.
You want your baby carrier to be able to withstand wear and tear, and our durability tests include strapping each carrier to a test dummy, loading it with a 15kg baby test dummy, and then jolting it up and down around for around 50,000 cycles to check that the carrier remains secure when in use.
As well as pulling and jolting, we check each baby carrier we review for choking hazards and any trailing cords that could pose a risk to a baby. We've also put our ergonomics experts to work examining each carrier to see whether it's able to offer the right positioning for safety and comfort.
We check safety instructions to make sure there's little room for error, and assess how easy each carrier is to get on and off, and to adjust in all its different positions.
