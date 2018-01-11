Top five baby carriers for 2018

Which? baby carrier reviews

When we test baby carriers, we combine assessments from highly experienced ergonomists, advice from independent baby-carrier consultancies, and the views of the parent testers who try out the carriers, to bring you truly unbiased and well-rounded reviews of each model.

You want your baby carrier to be able to withstand wear and tear, and our durability tests include strapping each carrier to a test dummy, loading it with a 15kg baby test dummy, and then jolting it up and down around for around 50,000 cycles to check that the carrier remains secure when in use.

As well as pulling and jolting, we check each baby carrier we review for choking hazards and any trailing cords that could pose a risk to a baby. We've also put our ergonomics experts to work examining each carrier to see whether it's able to offer the right positioning for safety and comfort.

We check safety instructions to make sure there's little room for error, and assess how easy each carrier is to get on and off, and to adjust in all its different positions.

