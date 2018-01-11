Top three baby slings for 2018

How to buy the best sling

When looking for a new sling, the first thing you'll want to think about is what type you'd like. The three main types are wrap slings, ring slings and pouch slings.

Wrap slings

These are made from a piece of stretchy, jersey-type fabric that you tie round your body securely to create a snug pouch of material, then you slide your baby into the sling so he or she rests against your chest. They're a good option for newborn babies, as the stretchy material has enough give while still being supportive for little ones. Some wrap slings can be a little confusing to tie at first, so you'll probably want to read the instructions or look at some videos online to make sure you're doing it correctly.

Ring slings

These slings are fixed in place by threading the fabric through two rings. You can also tighten them by pulling the pieces of fabric further through the ring.

Pouch slings

These tend to sit across one shoulder, and then your baby can sit in the pouch either on your front or back.

For out more about each of the different types of sling.

Which? baby sling reviews

The tests for our baby slings are based on three key elements: safety and durability, comfort, and user trials. We test to British standards and use highly experienced ergonomists to check a sling is holding your baby in a the correct position, and that it's not going to be uncomfortable for you. Our durability tests include strapping each sling to a test dummy and loading it with a 15kg weight to mimic the weight of your child, then jolting the sling up and down 50,000 time to check it remains secure. We also check for trailing cords and choking hazards, and take a look at the sling instructions to see how easy it would be for someone to follow them.

Our reviews are designed to answer questions such as:

is the sling or carrier safe and durable?

is it comfortable for my baby and me?

is it easy to get on and off?

how clear are the instructions?

should I buy it?

