Pink Lining or Bugaboo? Satchel or rucksack? Our guide will help you choose the right baby changing bag for you, and what to pack in it.

A changing bag is often the first thing parents treat themselves to once they find out they're having a baby, but it's worth doing some research rather than judging them purely on style.

Baby changing bags are one of the most useful baby products you can buy, according to parents. They are essential for carrying around everything you need for your baby, including nappies, wipes and spare clothes. They usually have lots of pockets designed for different items, as well as a foldaway changing mat included.

Buying checklist

Ask yourself these questions before you buy your changing bag:

Does your the bag have lots of well-organised pockets and compartments for different things, including an insulated bottle holder?

Is it machine washable with water-resistant fabrics? This bag will undoubtedly see a lot of wear and tear.

Does your changing bag have a detachable changing mat, so you can change your baby on the go?

Is there a light-coloured interior and mesh or see-through pockets? These can be useful to help you spot what you need quickly without having to root through every compartment.

Can it be used as a normal handbag? If you'd like to keep things more subtle, look for a bag that can double as a handbag, or that you can continue using after the nappy stage is over.

Can the changing bag can be used by both parents - if that's something you need to think about?

Does it have a broad shoulder strap for comfortable carrying, or is it a rucksack-style bag so that you're hands-free?

What accessories are included, such as disposable liners for a dirty-nappy compartment?

Is the changing bag compatible with your pushchair? Some bags come with pushchair fasteners and others have been specifically designed to attach to certain pushchairs.

Which changing bag is best for you?

From rucksack-style to retro, and from tote-style to big bags that are perfect for twins... Browse from our pick of popular changing bags to find the perfect holdall for all those nappies, bottles and wipes.

Kitsch: Pink Lining

Pink Lining Yummy Mummy bag - £50-£79 depending on design

The Yummy Mummy changing bag from Pink Lining has been tops with mums for years. It comes in a range of designs and has a hot pink lining so that you can easily spot your belongings. But perhaps not such a popular changing bag with dads.

Pop print: Skip Hop

Skip Hop Dash Deluxe changing bag - £58.95

Skip Hop can attach to your buggy with shuttle clips and has magnetic closures throughout, so you won't absent-mindedly leave it hanging open. Its classic pop print means it won't date easily so, if you play your cards right, you could carry on using it right through to baby number two.

Retro: Babymoov

Babymoov Style maternity bag - £45

The Babymoov Style bag fits over your arm and over the shoulder, but the strap isn't adjustable, so bear that in mind. For such a stylish changing bag it's also remarkably roomy, and has all the usual compartments and accessories you'd expect inside it.

Nautical: Babymel

Babymel Cara changing bag - £58

Nautical never dates. Babymel's Cara bag is a good size for all your baby-changing products and can also pass for a stylish regular handbag.

Tote: Storksak

Storksak Tote changing bag - £70

A well-known nappy-bag brand loved by celebrities, Storksak makes sturdy yet stylish bags such as this tote, which also has enough room for most laptops.

Roomy: Bugaboo

Bugaboo changing bag - £89.95

This changing bag from Bugaboo is very spacious and has a lot of pockets, so it's ideal for longer trips or those with twins.

Satchel: OiOi

OiOi Man wax canvas satchel bag - £89.80

OiOi's Man range caters specifically for men. It combines all the changing-bag essentials with features for busy dads, including a laptop sleeve.

Messenger bag: BabaBing

BabaBing Daytripper Deluxe Paternity Satchel - £65

Sold as a 'paternity satchel', this changing bag from BabaBing is clearly targeted towards dads. BabaBing's Day Tripper range also includes a cheaper and more compact Day Tripper Lite, which retails for £40.

Rucksack: Diaper Dude

Diaper Dude changing bag - £84.95

This all-in-one changing bag can be used as a rucksack or a messenger bag – so you can have your hands free for manoeuvring pushchairs, dealing with small children and holding on to all the associated baggage.

Luxury: Pacapod

Pacapod Madison bag - £290

Pacapod is a luxury changing bag brand. The Madison, which is made from leather and gold, has clever removable pods that fit inside the bag like Russian nesting dolls. The pods can be used separately when you need to downsize your luggage for a shorter trip out, as organisational compartments within the bag, hung on your pushchair handlebars or even used as a backpack for your child when they get older.

Patent: iCandy

iCandy Verity changing bag - £150

Patent is perfect for shrugging off those spills and accidents. This changing bag from popular pushchair brand iCandy is designed to double as a regular handbag. iCandy also sell bags as pushchair accessories, which are a bit cheaper and can be attached to your iCandy pushchair.

Unisex: Stokke

Stokke Xplory changing bag - £99

The Stokke Xplory changing bag coordinates with the Stokke Xplory pushchair and can be attached to the pushchair or worn over your shoulder.

Classic: Silver Cross

Silver Cross Wayfarer/Surf bag - £45

The little black dress of changing bags, the Silver Cross Wayfarer/Surf bag coordinates with Silver Cross Wayfarer and Surf pushchairs.

What to pack in your changing bag

Don't overload yourself by chucking everything in your changing bag to lug around all day. Think about the essentials you will need, and perhaps some emergency items. Here's our packing list for your baby changing bag:

Nappies - about one for every hour you'll be out, plus an extra. If you want to know which are the best nappies to use for your baby, visit our guide to the best nappy brands to see how different brands compare as rated by parents, including both disposable and reusable nappies.

Baby wipes for sensitive skin

Changing mat

Spare baby clothes

Muslin squares

Tissues or face towels

Bottle of milk

Blanket – to use for your baby or as a nursing cover

Dummy if you use one

Hand sanitiser for you

Extra top for you in case of feeding spills or baby vomit

There are some extras you might like to pack, depending on weather: sunscreen and hat if it's very hot, or extra woollens if cold. Also, depending on how old your child is - older babies and toddlers might need toys, snacks and a teething ring.

