Best Buy baby sun shades
The best baby sun shades are easy to use, and keep your baby safe from the sun. Find out what you should be considering if you're planning to buy one.
Buying the best baby sun shade
As we haven't put baby sun shades through our test labs, we don't have any Which? Best Buys. What we do have is reviews from parents who've tried out popular brands such as iCandy, Outlook and SnoozeShade. We've used what they told us to compile a list of key things that can help you buy the best baby sunshade.
- The sun shade you buy needs to be easy to use – speedy to attach to the pushchair and quick to remove.
- If it covers the whole front of the pushchair, there needs to be a way you can keep an eye on your child, whether that's through thin mesh, a viewing window or zips you can open
- It's useful to be able to get your child in and out of the pushchair without removing the cover. Some shades have a zip or openings all around the front so you can still reach in and take out your child without disturbing the cover.
- The sunshade should offer protection from the sun's UV rays, and not just stop the sun getting in your child's eyes. Make sure the shade you choose has a high UPF rating.
