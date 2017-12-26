Parents rate baby walkers from Fisher-Price, Graco, Mothercare and more. See which brand is best for comfort, ease of use, cleaning and value.

Baby walkers – seats with wheeled frames that allow your baby to trundle along using their feet – can be a great option for babies who want to explore but can't yet walk unaided.

While baby walkers are relatively affordable, typically costing from around £25, there's a big difference between the best and worst brands.

Our 2014 baby survey revealed parents' favourite – and least favourite – baby walker brands, based on how easy their own babies' walkers were to use, how comfy their baby looked, and the all-important value for money factor.

Best and worst baby walker brands Position Baby walker brand Ease of getting baby in and out Ease of cleaning How comfortable baby looks Ease of assembly Value for money Customer score 1 66% 2 64% 3= 63% 3= 63% 4= 62% 4= 62% 5= 60% 5= 60% 6 55% Table notes Sample sizes: Chad Valley (31), Chicco (213), Fisher-Price (185), Graco (87), Kiddicare (38), Mamas & Papas (61), Mothercare (99), Red Kite (33), Vtech (87). Customer score combines overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend to a friend.

In February and March 2014 we surveyed 2,005 UK parents aged 18 or over with children aged under five. The results above are based on the experiences of the 1,176 survey respondents who said they owned a baby walker.

