Where to buy the cheapest baby wipes

We tracked the price of Huggies, Pampers and WaterWipes to find out where's best to buy.

A stalwart of your nappy bag and a constant on your shopping list, if you've got a young child you probably go through more baby wipes than you'd care to count.

It depends on how liberally you use them, and what for, but with a newborn you could be getting through two packs of 56 wipes a week. In six months, that's well over 2,500 wipes. So it's worth shopping around to find the best deals, and keep costs down.

We tracked the price of the two most popular baby wipes brands – Huggies and Pampers – to find out where you should be shopping for them. Using independent shopping website MySupermarket, we looked at the price of Huggies Pure Baby Wipes and Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes (both packs of 56) over a six-month period.

Baby wipes deals

Buying in bulk is the best option if you know you're going to go through a lot of wipes, and grabbing a few packs on a good multibuy deal can help you cut costs in half. But multibuys can be misleading, tricking you into buying more thinking that you're getting a good deal, when it might be equally or more economical to buy a few reduced packs at another store.

To help you compare, our table below tells you what the cheapest multibuy price of wipes was and what the average price was for each store. You can see how much is too much to pay and what is actually a good deal.

Baby wipes price comparison Store Huggies cheapest price Huggies average price Pampers cheapest price Pampers average price Tesco Asda Sainsbury's Morrisons Waitrose Ocado Boots Table notes

1 Products used: Huggies Pure Baby Wipes (56 pack) and Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes (56 pack)

2 Prices for the period 15 May to 15 November 2016

How to save on Huggies and Pampers baby wipes

You can save a lot on wipes by shopping around and scrutinising multibuy deals.

Some stores had these wipes on offer for most of the six-month period we investigated, but they weren't the cheapest place to buy when the wipes were at full price.

But be aware: one store's cheapest price might be another's regular price. Some stores did not discount their wipes at all during the six-month period that we investigated, while one store we found had a different type of offer on for the entire six-month period, so its wipes were never really at the advertised full price.

Cheap WaterWipes

We also looked at the increasingly popular WaterWipes, which are more expensive, but preferable to some parents because of their all-natural ingredients.

You won't find WaterWipes on offer as much as other baby wipes brands, so it's worth stocking up when they are. Across the six-month period we investigated baby wipes pricing, the store that had a pack of 60 WaterWipes on offer most often was also more expensive at full price, while another store which did not discount them was nonetheless quite cheap at full price.