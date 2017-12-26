How to get the best from your barbecue

Choosing and preparing barbecue food

Sausages, burgers, steak, fish, vegetables… you can cook anything on a barbecue. You can even roast a whole chicken on a charcoal kettle.

Rump steak is a great choice for the barbecue – it’s juicy, tender and cheaper than fillet. Or look for tasty and inexpensive skirt steak at your butchers – but marinade it first to soften it.

If you want to barbecue larger cuts of meat, choose a powerful barbecue with a hood – you’ll need this for meat to cook all the way through to its centre. Butterfly chunkier pieces of meat to make them flatter and thinner – this will help them cook more quickly, which will help them stay tender. You can usually ask a butcher to do this for you.

Season unmarinated meat with salt and pepper to enhance the chargrilled flavour. It’s best to season just before you start cooking – if you do it too far beforehand it will dry the meat out.

Ready-made marinades often contain a lot of sugar - this caramelises to add a lovely flavour, but will quickly cause food to burn at the edges, so you’ll need to keep an eye on it on the grill.

Choose acidic marinades, as these will naturally tenderise meat. Look for recipes containing papaya - this fruit is one of the best tenderisers around.