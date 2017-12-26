Should I buy a charcoal barbecue?

Types of charcoal barbecue

There are three main types of charcoal barbecue.

Freestanding charcoal barbecues

These are grill-only barbecues and consist of a stand, grill and basin to hold the charcoal. You’ll find square and circular models, as well as some that are distinctively half-barrel in shape.

You can buy a basic freestanding barbecue for around £10-£20 at most DIY stores, supermarkets and high street retailers. More expensive models, costing £50 and over, will usually have additional features such as a storage shelf, wheels to help you move it, and a grill that can be adjusted towards or away from the heat to help you alter the heat levels while you’re cooking.

Most of the cheap and medium-priced freestanding barbecue grills you’ll find on the high street and in DIY stores will be own-label brands.

Half barrel or oil-drum barbecues

Freestanding half barrel or oil-drum barbecues are large, distinctively shaped barbecues with a huge amount of grill space. They’re ideal if you need to cater for large numbers.

Prices for half barrel or oil-drum charcoal barbecues typically range from £50-£100. Brands tend to be own-label, including the likes of Argos, B&Q, Homebase and Tesco, although popular barbecue brand Landmann has one in its range.