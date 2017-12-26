Should I buy a gas barbecue?

Buying gas for your barbecue

Whatever type of gas barbecue you go for, you’ll need to buy the right sort of gas to fuel it. This will be either propane (which comes in a red or green canister) or butane (which comes in a blue canister).

Most models use propane gas, and will come with the correct regulator already attached. The regulator is the valve that connects the barbecue to the gas canister. However, it’s important to check the instruction manual to see which type of gas you need before you buy it.

Both butane and propane gas come in metal canisters that can be left outdoors. It’s now possible to buy canisters of green patio gas for equipment such as outdoor heaters and barbecues. Patio gas is propane that comes in a green canister with a useful clip-on valve. This valve is easier to attach than the screw-on version on a standard bottle of propane.

How much gas you’ll need depends on the size of the barbecue you’re powering. Generally, the more burners it has the more gas it will use, although factors like how high you set the burners and how long you cook for will affect gas use.

A 13kg bottle should be ample to power most barbecues. You’ll pay an initial deposit to rent the gas canister (around £30) plus £25-£30 for the initial 13kg supply and for each refill.

A 13kg canister of patio gas should provide enough gas to power a three-burner barbecue for around 15 hours.

You can buy gas canisters and refills at specialist retailers, caravan equipment retailers and some DIY stores, garden centres and petrol stations.

If you want to dispose of the canister, you should be able to return it to the retailer and receive a refund on your initial rental deposit - check the details when you buy. Alternatively, most waste and recycling centres will take unwanted canisters free of charge.