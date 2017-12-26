Top five barbecues

Some of the worst barbecues

The only way to tell if a barbecue is any good is to see how well you can barbecue a range of different foods on it, which is why Which? does exactly that in our independent lab tests.

We ask an expert chef to cook sausages, chicken thighs and pork-and-vegetable kebabs on each one, using all of the features on offer. Then we have a bit more fun tasting and rating the food on how evenly cooked, tender and succulent it as, as well as how good it tastes and looks.

Not all barbecues pass this test. Some are plagued by flare-up, so food leaves the grill scorched in some places and undercooked in others. Other barbecues can cook ok, but are let down by being tediously slow to heat up, or lacking features that make them easy to use.

Here are three models that have left us feeling underwhelmed in our tests.