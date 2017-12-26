Bathroom scales jargon buster

B

BIA

This stands for Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, which is how body-fat analysers determine your body fat. A small electrical current is passed through the body to calculate your percentage of body fat. It's recommended that those with pacemakers and other internal medical devices do not to use them for this reason.

BMI

BMI stands for Body Mass Index. It's a measure adults can use to check they’re a healthy weight for their height. For most adults, an ideal BMI is in the 18.5-24.9 range. Head to our page on calculating your BMI to find out how to calculate yours.

BMR

BMR stands for Basal Metabolic Rate. It’s an estimate of the number of calories your body needs to function while resting for 24 hours.

Body-fat analyser / body-fat scales

As the name suggests, body-fat scales are designed to measure body fat as well as weight, to help you differentiate between fat loss and weight loss. We've tested and rated a range of the latest models - you can see which topped our test on our Best Buy bathroom scales page.

Body water

Some body-fat analysers measure your body's water percentage. Body water makes a large contribution to your overall weight.

Bone mass

Some body-fat analysers are claimed to be able to give an indication of your bone density. Poor bone density is often associated with a higher risk of fracture (broken bones) and various nutritional deficiencies, among other things.