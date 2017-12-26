How we test bathroom scales

If you’re looking to buy a new set of bathroom scales, you’ll want them to be reliable, to give an exact measurement of your weight and to be easy to use.

Our tough lab tests pick out the ones that consistently give precise and accurate readings - and help you avoid those that are more haphazard and unreliable.

We’ve tested a range of bathroom scales, ranging from around £15 up to £150, which offer body fat analysis on top of the more usual weight measurements to help you find the best model for you and your budget.

Our reviews answer the important bathroom scales questions, including:

How accurate and reliable are the weight measurements?

How well do the bathroom scales measure body fat?

Are the bathroom scales easy to use?

Should I buy them?

Head straight to our bathroom scales reviews to find the perfect set for you – or read below to discover more about the details of how we test.