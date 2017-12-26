Salter bathroom scales buyer's guide

Salter body fat scales

Salter makes a range of body fat scales in different designs ranging in price from around £20 up to £80. Body fat scales do more than your typical mechanical or digital bathroom scales – they measure your body fat percentage to help you differentiate between fat loss and weight loss. They also often give you other readings, such as body water percentage and muscle mass.

Some pricier Salter body fat scales can be connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone, so that you can then monitor your progress via an app.

We’ve tested and reviewed two Salter body fat scales against a selection of models from other brands. Head to our reviews of the Salter 9141 WH3R Glass Body Fat Analyser and the Salter Stow-A-Weigh 9147 bathroom scales to find out how they compare to other scales for accuracy and ease of use.

Up to four people can store their information on each of the Salter body fat scales we’ve tested so that progress can be monitored for each user. The Salter Stow-A-Weigh also comes with a storage stand, designed to help you save some space on your bathroom floor.