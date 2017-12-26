The best AA batteries last more than two and a half hours longer than the worst in your most power-hungry devices. We compare the best and worst directly to help you find your ideal AA battery.

Our tough lab tests have uncovered big differences between the best AA batteries and the worst. Use our results to make sure you don't waste your money.

Put a set of one of our Best Buy AA disposable batteries in your most power-hungry devices, such as a camera or torch, and they will last nearly two and a half hours longer than the worst. Put them in a medium-drain device, like a games console, and you'll get nearly seven extra hours.

No one else tests like Which? – our independent lab tests simulate the way you really use batteries, so you can be confident that our Best Buy AA batteries will power your devices for longer.

Our latest tests included AA batteries from Duracell, Energizer, and Panasonic, as well as own-brands from the likes of Aldi, Amazon, Asda, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Tesco and more, in our quest to find the best batteries for your gadgets.

Our tests discovered that one big brand battery conks out thirteen hours before the best in certain devices. Price is no indicator of quality - we've discovered great value Best Buys, as well as expensive Don't Buys.

As well as testing how long batteries last under different conditions, we also calculate the cost per hour for each battery and reveal which batteries are most and least likely to leak.

You can use our results to make sure you leave the worst batteries on the shop shelves, and only buy the best.

Full AA disposable battery test results

AA disposable batteries Best Buy Manufacturer and model Price for four High-drain lifetime rating High-drain cost per hour Medium-drain lifetime rating Low-drain lifetime rating Leakage Score Best Buy £0.17 78% Best Buy £0.22 75% Best Buy £0.04 74% Best Buy £0.19 70% £0.15 69% £0.04 63% £0.12 59% £0.13 58% £0.16 58% £0.18 58% £0.03 57% £0.15 56% £0.08 56% £0.12 54% £0.05 52% £0.03 48% £0.09 46% £0.38 44% £0.10 42%

