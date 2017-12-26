The best AAA batteries last hours longer than the worst. Here we round up the batteries' test results to help you find the best AAA batteries for your gadgets.

Our AAA battery lab tests reveal which batteries will keep your devices powered for longer, and which AAA batteries won't.

We’ve compared Energizer, Duracell and Panasonic AAA batteries with supermarket own-brand batteries, such as Aldi, Morrisons, Lidl and Sainsbury's, to find the very best. With our latest AAA disposable battery tests, we uncovered four Best Buys. Our Best Buy AAA batteries last an hour and a half longer than the worst batteries on test in power-hungry devices and four hours longer in medium-drain devices, like a games console.

Our rigorous lab tests simulate a range of different power drain situations; in low-power devices, such as a clock, and high-power devices, such as a camera or torch. Our lab tests have revealed that some batteries are better in high-power devices, but not so good in low-power devices. This means you can use our results to choose the best battery to suit the type of device you want to use them in.

We also test how likely the batteries are to leak and ruin your devices. Plus we’ve calculated the cost per hour for each battery, so you can use our table to see which batteries are the best value for money.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?.

Full AAA disposable battery test results

AAA disposable batteries Best Buy Manufacturer and model Price for four High-drain lifetime rating High-drain cost per hour Medium-drain lifetime rating Low-drain lifetime rating Leakage Score Best Buy £0.20 87% Best Buy £0.06 73% Best Buy £0.32 73% Best Buy £0.40 70% £0.20 67% £0.34 66% £0.05 65% £0.20 64% £0.27 63% £0.30 62% £0.14 61% £0.21 60% £0.07 59% £0.27 55% £0.43 54% £0.15 53% £0.09 52% £0.29 48% £0.05 48%

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table above. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by joining Which?.