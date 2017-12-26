Best cleaning products
Best cleaning products table
By Patrick Gallagher
Article 1 of 2
We reveal the ultimate cleaning products that have topped our lab tests and will make your home sparkle.
Whether removing stains from your clothes or carpet, or leaving your glasses and plates shiny without smears, Best Buy-recommended cleaning products will do a great job.
We've tested products from big brands, including Ariel, Fairy, Finish, Lenor and Persil. As well as supermarket own-brands. And it's not always the most expensive products that are the best - so you can use our results to save money, too.
Each year we test a range of everyday products, from washing powder to carpet stain removers, to find the products that make light work of tough cleaning tasks - and reveal which ones to avoid.
Here, we've rounded up all of our Best Buys in one place, so you'll know what to buy when you next go shopping.
Top-scoring cleaning products
We test cleaning products in the same way you would use them at home, so you know if they'll stand up to household chores.
Products that do badly in our tests leave behind muck and grime - they're a waste of money and create more work for you. Those that do particularly badly are rated as Don't Buys. To find out which products to avoid, and to find out more about our testing, click on the links in the table to see our full impartial reviews.
|Which? Best Buy cleaning products
|Category
|Winner
|Score
|Verdict
|Dishwasher tablets
|Blasts away all manner of stains with ease and is very consistent, cleaning to the same standards, wash after wash.
|Dishwasher tablets
|Leaves cutlery sparkling and glasses shimmering. It’s no slouch when it comes to cleaning power, removing baked-on stains efficiently.
|Dishwasher tablets
|Attacks problematic stains, such as egg yolk and tea, leaving dishes shiny and clean. It’s also outstanding value.
|Carpet stain remover
|It shifts fresh and dried-in curry, red wine and Ribena, which is why it scored five stars for each. It leaves some tea marks, but gave a better result on these tough stains than its rivals. A great value product.
|Carpet stain remover
|Excellent at lifting Ribena stains, even when dried-in, and fresh red wine. It's less good on dried-in thicker stains, such as curry.
|Washing-up liquid
|This washing-up liquid absolutely aced our tests, cleaning fat from plates longer than any other liquid it was also the best at tackling tough food stains.
|Washing-up liquid
|This liquid is both great value and an excellent cleaner, maintaining its bubbles and cleaning power longer than most others we tested.
|Washing-up liquid
|Really good at tackling baked-on grease, an excellent choice for dealing with the dishes after a Sunday roast.
|Washing powder
|This great-value powder is the best of the bunch for cleaning food stains and everyday dirt. It’s also brilliant at removing greasy stains.
|Washing powder
|A great all-round washing powder. Tough on grease, it's the best we tested at removing make-up stains and good at keeping whites white.
|Washing powder
|Tough on everyday stains, and excellent on food stains, such as mustard and curry. Others will keep your whites whiter.
|Washing powder
|Great-value and impressive at keeping whites brilliant and colour bright. Good on a range of stains, but the best on test at tackling motor oil.
|Washing powder
|A great all-rounder. Especially powerful on drink stains, such as tea and wine.
|Liquid and gel detergent
|A good stain-buster across the board, this laundry liquid or gel is the best choice for removing a range of stains and will also keep your whites pristine.
|Liquid and gel detergent
|You can rely on this laundry gel or liquid to get your clothes clean, keep your whites and colours bright and save you money.
|Liquid and gel detergent
|This Best But is the best laundry liquid or gel for eliminating food stains, and one of the best grease-busters. Plus it's effective on troublesome drink and make-up marks.
|Fabric conditioner
|Not only will this conditioner soften harsh fabrics, but where it really comes into its own is in giving you that just-washed-laundry smell for longer, both when just out of the machine and once dried. Not only that, but its fresh smell lasts for seven days.
|Fabric conditioner
|This Best Buy fabric conditioner will make your laundry super soft and cuddly. You’ll also get that fresh scent running through your laundry and continuing to burst through for days after.
|Limescale remover
|This is the best limescale remover we've tested. It shifts four times more limescale than the worst product on test and leaves horizontal tiles soap-scum free.
|Limescale remover
|An excellent limescale remover, only this and the other Best Buy score top marks for limescale removal. Shifting soap-scum from horizontal surfaces is hassle-free too.