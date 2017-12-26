Amazon ?



Perhaps the world's most famous online retailer, Amazon offers big discounts off the RRPs of a range of pushchairs. While it doesn't sell buggies by all the big brands, some are well represented. We recently spotted a Britax pushchair £100 cheaper than the RRP, and Chicco, Cosatto, Graco and Maxi-Cosi are also stocked.



Third parties can sell via the Amazon Marketplace and you'll often find great deals on pushchairs through here, too.



All Amazon purchases over £10 get you free delivery, but Marketplace sellers usually charge extra.



Particularly good for: big discounts off RRPs, free delivery when ordering direct from Amazon

Argos ?



Argos is famous for its unusual shopping format - you visit a store, browse a catalogue, order and pay for your item using the stock number and then collect it from a desk a few minutes later. However, Argos also has a vast website stocking more than 160 pushchairs from a wide range of brands.



The retailer is competitively priced, and holds great end-of-catalogue sales when it's about to launch a new catalogue - when we last checked it was selling half-price pushchairs in its clearance sale. The Argos Card allows you to pay three months later if spending more than £50 or six months later if you spend £99 or more.



If ordering online, you can reserve an item in a store and collect it immediately (or at any other time before the end of the next working day) - and you can also check whether a product is in stock via text message. Delivery charges range from nothing to £8.95, depending on what you've ordered and how quickly you want it, and you can even have certain items delivered within 90 minutes if you're really in a hurry.



Particularly good for: wide range of products, super-speedy delivery options, handy stock-checking system online and via text

Asda ?



One of the UK's largest supermarkets, Asda also sells a wide range of baby products online through Asda Direct. The pushchair range isn't massive, but there's a decent selection and a few less common brands including Disney and Hello Kitty. When we checked, discounted lines were clearly marked with red labels making them easy to spot.



If ordering online, there's a free click and collect service, while home delivery charges vary according to product size and how quickly you want it. Or, if you think you'll be ordering several Asda products or you do grocery shopping there too, you can buy a delivery pass (price varies according to offers at the time), which will give you unlimited deliveries at the time of your choice.



Particularly good for: competitive prices, delivery pass option, range of products

Babies R Us ?



Babies R Us is the baby department of the Toys R Us chain, and there are also a handful of standalone Babies R Us stores. Stocking products for 0-2 year olds, it sells a huge range of pushchairs and holds sales every January and July, in which you'll typically find products reduced by up to 50%. Some branches offer a 'take time to pay' scheme, whereby you can order an item and have it delivered four, eight or 12 weeks later, paying in instalments before the final date - great if you're preparing for your due date.



Babies R Us offers free standard delivery on orders over £29.99, and you can place an order online and collect it from a store just 20 minutes later. It also has a price-match policy and often offers online-only 'package deals' where you can save money by purchasing two or more products within a range.



If you join the Babies R Us Mother and Baby Club you'll receive money-off vouchers and exclusive offers worth more than £200, plus a Toys R Us Gold Card which will earn you one point for every £1 you spend, resulting in more money-off vouchers.



Particularly good for: wide range of baby products and brands, Mother and Baby Club

Baby Things 4 U ?



This independent retailer stocks a wide range of baby products, including pushchairs. It has one shop in Warwickshire but mainly trades online, and prices are competitive. We spotted pushchairs with up to 50% off in its January sale.



Most of the UK gets free delivery in a one-hour time slot on orders over £50, but if you want your item to be delivered on a specific day you can just call the store to arrange.



Baby Things 4 U also allows customers to buy and sell items using its free marketplace.



Particularly good for: flexible delivery options, free marketplace

Boots ?



Boots sells a wide range of larger baby items on its website and offers pushchairs by a variety of brands, including its own.



Boots.com has a dedicated 'Offers' section where you can find current deals on mother and baby products. You can order before 2pm and then collect from a store after 2pm the following day, and home delivery is free if you spend over £45.



The Boots Parenting Club, which is for parents 'from bump to baby's second birthday', means you can earn 10 Advantage Card points for every £1 you spend on baby products (compared to four points per £1 for normal Advantage Card holders). As every point represents 1p, that's effectively a reward of 10%, which you can then use when you're next shopping in Boots. You'll also receive free magazines, gifts and special offers.



Particularly good for: Boots Parenting Club, click and collect option

eBay ?



You can buy cheap second-hand pushchairs easily on eBay at auction or via the 'Buy it now' option, which means you skip the sometimes tense auction process. Always conduct some basic safety checks before transporting your child in a second-hand pushchair. You can also filter your search results to only display new, unused items.



Whether you're buying new or used, if you find a pushchair that's being sold locally and is collection only, you're likely to get a real bargain. You can't search by postcode on eBay itself, but MoneySavingExpert.com has developed a local eBay deals mapper, which allows you to find out what's being sold in your area.



As well as being able to buy from private sellers, eBay recently relaunched its Baby and Toddler shop. Several retailers and brands have joined forces with eBay to sell through here, including Argos, Babies R Us, Debenhams, Mamas & Papas and Mothercare, offering a mixture of full-price and discounted items.



Particularly good for: cheap second-hand bargains to be had when buying at auction (particularly if they're local and collection only), some retailer discounts exclusive to eBay

John Lewis ?



John Lewis sells a decent range of pushchairs, some of which are only available online. Its 'never knowingly undersold' policy means that the department store will match all national high street competitors' prices, both online and in store. There are large clearance sales after Christmas and in July each year. John Lewis offers free delivery on orders of £50 and above, and a click and collect service in John Lewis stores and selected branches of Waitrose. If you're pregnant, you can order a product in advance and then arrange for it to be delivered three weeks before your baby's due date.



Particularly good for: wide range of baby products and brands, variety of delivery and collection options

Kiddicare ?



Until July 2014, Kiddicare operated 11 stores in the UK. It now has just one flagship store in Peterborough, but you can also buy its range of products, which cater from pregnancy to five years of age, online. It offers an interest-free credit option if you'd rather pay in instalments.



As well as a VIB (very important baby) personal shopping service, Kiddicare offers free in-store buggy servicing and a 'try before you buy' buggy test track. If you have any questions about Kiddicare's services and products, you can ask them using its online community.



Delivery costs differ depending on where in the UK you live, but for most of the mainland it's free for a next-day one-hour time slot if you spend £30 or more. If you change your mind about what you've bought, Kiddicare will refund or replace your item up to 365 days after purchase.



Particularly good for: speedy free delivery, free pushchair servicing, 'try before you buy' buggy test track

Mamas & Papas ?



Mamas & Papas offers an extensive range of products for expectant parents and children from newborn to six years old. The nursery retailer sells several own-brand pushchairs, but also stocks a few other makes including Bugaboo, Quinny and Stokke.



The chain holds seasonal sales, with discounts of up to 40% on pushchairs, ranging up to 60% off selected clothing. If you order online you can get free standard delivery when you spend more than £50, or click and collect from a store within an hour of ordering.



Mamas & Papas offers a two-year guarantee on its own-brand products and a 365-day returns policy. Spot a product cheaper elsewhere and Mamas & Papas will match the price or, if you've already paid, it will refund the difference within 14 days.



Particularly good for: extensive range of own-label products as well as other brands

Mothercare ?



With more than 1,000 stores worldwide, Mothercare is a major player in the pushchair market, price-matching its competitors on many products. It stocks all the major brands and also makes its own range of affordable buggies - and, if you need to get your pushchair repaired, you can borrow a Mothercare stroller free of charge.



As well as traditional post-Christmas and July sales, it sometimes runs half-term price promotions. Mothercare's babyplan scheme allows you to spread the cost of your purchase over six months without paying any interest, while its 'baby & me' club gives subscribers more than £100 in money-off vouchers.



Order online and you'll get free delivery if you spend over £50. You can also collect your order from a store.



Mothercare holds expectant parent events four times a year, with visits from midwives, feeding experts, nutritionists, sleep experts and maternity fashion advisers. Stores also have 'Mumspace' areas where a variety of activities are held, including baby massage, music classes, dancing and storytelling sessions.



Particularly good for: everything under one roof, interest-free payment plan, in-store events

Special Needs Pushchairs ?



A specialist supplier of pushchairs for larger and/or older children, Special Needs Pushchairs has a small but specialist range.



The website has some good advice and honest information about the pushchairs it sells, and emphasises that parents are very welcome to call for further help.



If your child has special needs and you need to order a suitable pushchair for them, you may be eligible for VAT relief, meaning you don't pay any tax on the pushchair.



Particularly good for: pushchairs for larger children and children with special needs

