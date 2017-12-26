Best shops for baby clothes

We've surveyed thousands of consumers to find the best and worst UK shops for buying baby and children's clothes – see the results here.

Our table ranks 40 shops for buying baby and children's clothes, and includes big-name brands such as Clarks, Mothercare and Baby Gap. You may be surprised by the stores that top our table.

Baby clothes shops rated

Sample sizes: Accessorize (106), Argos (96), Asda (105), BHS (105), Blacks (92), Burton (105), Clarks (105), Debenhams (106), Fat Face (105), French Connection (106), Gap / Baby Gap (105), H&M (105), House of Fraser (104), independent clothes shops (104), independent department stores (104), JD Sports (106), John Lewis (104), Jones Bootmaker (105), Laura Ashley (87), M&Co. (106), M&S (107), Mamas & Papas (94), Matalan (105), Millets (88), Monsoon (105), Mothercare (103), New Look (106), Next (105), Office (105), Primark (105), Republic (105), River Island (106), Sainsbury’s (107), Schuh (107), Shoe Zone (105), Sports Direct (105), Tesco (105), TK Maxx (105), TopShop / TopMan (104), Warehouse (105), Zara (106).

Star ratings: These range from one to five - the more stars the better.

Customer score: This is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely people are to recommend the store to a friend.

How Which? rates shops that sell baby and children's clothes

The table ranking the shops selling baby and children's clothing was taken from the Which? shops survey - the biggest of its kind in the UK. We asked people whether they had bought any clothes or shoes from the stores in the table over the past six months, and then compiled a table of those stores in our clothes and shoes category that also sell clothes for babies and children.

Which? surveyed 12,504 members of the general public online between February and March 2014 about the shops they had visited in the past six months. Shoppers were asked how satisfied they were and how likely they were to recommend the shops. These factors make up the Which? customer score.

Our survey respondents also rated each shop selling baby and children's clothing on the four factors below. These are shown as star ratings in our table.