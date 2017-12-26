Shoppers have voted in their thousands, so that we can reveal the top stores to shop for DIY and decorating products.

Our survey of more than 10,000 shoppers has uncovered the best and worst rated DIY shops. The best DIY shops earned top scores from their customers for their product range and quality, as well as being praised for the helpfulness of staff.

You can trust our results because they're based on the opinions of people who have recently shopped in these stores.

B&Q, Homebase , Tookstation and Screwfix are among the big brands included in our survey, and it also includes stores less well-known for selling DIY and decorating essentials. You can use our results to find out where you should make your next DIY purchase.

DIY shops rated Shop Range Products Service Store Pricing Customer Score B&M Home Store B&Q Homebase Poundland Poundstretcher Poundworldr Range (The) Robert Dyas Screwfix Toolstation Wickes Wilko Table notes:

Star ratings: These range from one to five - the more stars the better

Survey respondents rate shops on the following aspects:

Range: How wide the range of products is and whether they are in stock. Products: Based on quality of products and how well they last. Service: Based on staff product knowledge, helpfulness, availability and after sales service and returns. Store: Based on ease of finding products, tidiness of store, store environment, queuing time and how child friendly the store is. Pricing: Based on value for money and special offers.

Customer score: Based on overall satisfaction with the shop as a DIY retailer and how likely people are to recommend it to a friend.

Survey: 10,214 UK members of the public, January 2017.

