Best mattress retailers

Discover which mattress retailers topped our survey, so you can avoid paying for a poor-quality product and a botched delivery.

We've surveyed more than 3,700 UK mattress owners about their shopping experience, so we can reveal the best and worst places to buy a new mattress.

Trying a mattress out in a shop and getting good advice is crucial to finding the best one for you. Our survey results will help you find a shop with great service that knows what they're talking about.

Best and worst mattress shops

Our 2017 survey rates 12 mattress shops on quality of advice, range of mattresses, value for money and ease of arranging delivery, as well as producing an overall customer score for each brand.

We have results for all the major mattress retailers, including Bensons for Beds, Dreams, Ikea and John Lewis. There's a difference of 25 percentage points between the best and worst shops in our table.

Mattress shops survey results Shop Which? customer score Quality of advice Range of mattresses Ease of arranging delivery Product quality Value for money 88% 86% 85% 82% 82% N/A N/A 80% 77% 76% N/A N/A 68% N/A 67% 63% 61% Table notes: N/A means that we did not receive enough responses to our survey to be able to provide a rating.



Sample sizes: Amazon (33), Argos (51), Bensons for Beds (268), Dreams (295), Furniture Village (96), Ikea (186), Independent retailers (1,111), John Lewis (609), Marks and Spencer (70), Mattressman (52), Silentnight (30), Warren Evans (42)

