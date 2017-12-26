Mira showers buying guide

Find out about Mira's range of electric, power and mixer showers, and how satisfied its customers are with all three types of Mira showers.

UK brand Mira makes every type of shower - mixer, digital, power and electric. It has a wide range of models and tends to produce showers at the middle to premium end of the market.

Mira electric showers range from the cheap and cheerful Mira Go 8.5kW, which costs around £120, to the stylish Advance Flex 9.0kW - this can set you back a hefty £570.

Basic mixer showers can cost as little as £60. Mira's mixer showers are more mid-level – they start at around £150 for the Reflex EV, and go up to more than £700 for the Excel Thermostatic BSM.

Its range of power showers is much smaller. There are six models to choose between, and they cost around £240 to £620.

We’ve lab-tested Mira electric showers – see how they compare with models from brands such as Aqualisa and Triton in our electric shower reviews.

Mira electric showers

There are dozens of Mira electric showers on the market, ranging in price from around £80 to £450. Power options range from 7.5kW up to the maximum of 10.8kW. In general, the higher the wattage the more water can be heated and passed through the shower head in one go.

To see how Mira's biggest-selling models fared in our tough tests, head straight to our Mira electric shower reviews.

Mira’s showers are grouped together into five ranges: Affordable, Replacement, Performance, Style and Independent Living. There are several models in each range and they all have slightly different power levels, features and/or finishes.

Every Mira shower has its ‘Clearscale technology,’ which Mira claims will cut limescale build-up by half. Several models also have phased shutdown – where cold water runs for a few moments after you’ve switched the shower off, to ensure there’s no hot water in the system when the next person turns it on. Running cold water through the system will also help to reduce limescale.

Mira electric shower owners' ratings

To get an idea of what Mira electric showers are like to live with, we’ve surveyed hundreds of Which? members who own the brand. You can use our results to help you decide whether you should buy a Mira shower.

If you're a Which? member, you can log in to unlock the results below for electric, power and mixer showers. If you're not a member, you can get instant access to our results and all of our online reviews by signing up for a trial subscription to Which?.

Mira electric showers Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required

water temperature Stability of temperature

when water is

used elsewhere Ease of use How quiet it is in use Meets my needs Value for money Durability Reliability

Mira electric showers – Affordable range

Price: £48-£190

The Affordable range includes nine models, ranging from around £120 for the entry-level Mira Go 8.5kW to £216 for the Mira Isle 9.5kW.

Most of the showers in this range are basic – they have a couple of water flow-rate settings and a temperature dial, and some have alternative spray patterns to choose between. You should find that models with the same name have the same features and finish, and only differ in power rating. The full range is listed below:

£198-£210: Mira Enthuse 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.8 kW

£204-£216: Mira Isle 8.5kW and 9.5kW

£164-£174: Mira Vie 8.5kW and 9.5kW

£120-£144: Mira Go 8.5kW and 9.5kW

We’ve tested and reviewed the Mira Go 9.5kW and found it easy to install and clean. To see whether it keeps a steady temperature when mains water is used elsewhere, go straight to our full Mira Go 9.5kW review.

Mira electric showers – Replacement range

Price: £156-£400

Models in this range typically cost around the £300 mark and are billed as being easy to install. Several have multiple entry points for power cables and water supply pipes - this can help make them easier to fit, especially if your previous shower is from a different brand

£318-£388: Mira Sport 7.5kW, 9.0kW, 9.8kW, 10.8kW

£264-£288: Mira Shore 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.8kW

£200-£260: Mira Sport Multi-fit 8.5kW, 9.0kW, 9.5kW, 9.8kW

£217-£235: Mira Jump Multi-fit 7.5kW, 8.5kW, 9.5kW and 10.8kW

If you’re considering buying a Mira Sport, find out how it performed in our tough lab test. See our full Mira Sport 9.8kW electric shower review.

Mira electric showers – Performance range

Price: £370-£496

Mira claims that the models in its Performance range are the most powerful electric showers in the UK. They aren't cheap, though, with most costing around £400.

£467-£496: Mira Elite QT 9.8kW and 10.8kW

£415-£451: Sport Max with Airboost 9.0kW and 10.8kW

£401-£427: Sport Max Thermostatic 9.0kW and 9.8kW

£370-£400: Mira Elate 9.0kW and 9.8kW

The thermostatic Mira Elate showers are designed to be easy to use; and Mira claims that the Elite QT models are much quieter than others. The Sport Max showers have Mira’s ‘Airboost’ technology, which adds air - Mira says that this enhances the showering experience.

Mira electric showers – Style range

Price: £312-£600

True to its name, models in this range look good and will help add a sleek and stylish finish to your bathroom. These showers incorporate finishes such as chrome units and dials, and frosted glass, slate and stone-effect facias, and one digital model has a back-lit digital temperature and time display.

All models in this range are thermostatic and feature phased shutdown, which means cold water is run through the system after it's switched off to avoid the next person getting a shock with hot water.

But these designer electric showers don’t come cheap – buying one will set you back anything from £300 to £600. See below for the full list of Mira Style models:

£532-£600: Mira Galena 9.8kW (available in slate effect, stone, silver glass or black)

£532: Mira Azora 9.8kW (frosted glass)

£496-£529: Mira Escape 9.0kW and 9.8kW (chrome)

£492: Mira Orbis 9.8kW (white)

£360: Mira Alero 9.8kW (available in opaque glass, black glass or mirror)

£312-£360: Mira Escape Plus 9.0kW and 9.8kW (white and chrome)

We’ve tested the Mira Azora 9.8kW to see whether its performance measures up to its good looks, and whether it really can keep a steady temperature when the mains water is used elsewhere. Discover how this model compared with its rivals - check out our Mira Azora 9.8kW review.

Mira electric showers - Independent Living range

Price: £449-£569

Mira says that these showers are designed for vulnerable users and are 'safe, precise, and thermostatically controlled'. Thermostatic showers should keep a steady temperature as you shower, so you shouldn't be affected by someone running a tap elsewhere in the house.

These showers also allow you to set a maximum temperature limit, which helps prevent scalding. This is particularly important for younger users and anyone who may have problems setting an accurate temperature - for example, because of difficulties with fine finger movement.

We've listed the Independent Living models below.

£449-£560: Mira Advance ATL 9.0kW and 9.8kW

£526: Mira Advance ATL Low Pressure 9.0kW

£521: Mira Advance ATL Flex Extra Wireless 9.0kW

The following models are also endorsed by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), so should be easy to operate if you're visually impaired.

£569: Mira Advance ATL Flex Low Pressure 9.0kW

£497-£553: Mira Advance ATL Flex 9.0kW and 9.8kW

£521: Mira Advance ATL Flex Extra 9.0kW

Mira power showers

Price: £140-£340

There are six models in the Mira power shower range: three are standard manual models, and three are thermostatic.

£618: Mira Event XS Thermostatic

£439: Mira Event XS Manual

£298: Mira Vigour Thermostatic

£272: Mira Go Power Thermostatic

£265: Mira Vigour Manual

£245: Mira Go Power Manual

Mira power shower owners' ratings

We've also surveyed Mira customers who own a power shower. We ask them to rate important factors, such as build quality, value for money and stability of water temperature. You can use our results to find out whether you should install a Mira power shower in your home.

You can log in to find out how Mira power shower owners rated their showers.

Mira power showers Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required water temperature Stability of temperature

when water is used elsewhere Ease of use How quiet it is in use Meets my needs Value for money Durability Reliability

Mira mixer showers

Price: £154-£734

Mira has six different types of mixer shower:

Exposed Variable - these models have the shower control unit mounted on the wall, which sits alongside the shower head on a bracket that allows you to adjust the height.

- these models have the shower control unit mounted on the wall, which sits alongside the shower head on a bracket that allows you to adjust the height. Built-in Rigid - the shower head and controls are in a fixed recessed position on the wall, with no hose running from the unit to the shower head.

- the shower head and controls are in a fixed recessed position on the wall, with no hose running from the unit to the shower head. Built-in Variable - these have the same controls in a fixed recessed position on the wall, but have a movable shower head with a hose running to it.

- these have the same controls in a fixed recessed position on the wall, but have a movable shower head with a hose running to it. Exposed Rigid - the shower head and control unit are mounted on the same bar, underneath each other, in fixed positions.

- the shower head and control unit are mounted on the same bar, underneath each other, in fixed positions. Exposed Rigid with Diverter - these have two shower heads: one fixed at the top of a bar and one on the side, which can be moved.

- these have two shower heads: one fixed at the top of a bar and one on the side, which can be moved. Bar Valve - these are in a similar configuration to Exposed Variable showers, but the control unit has separate on/off and temperature controls.

All types include a range of models and prices:

Exposed Variable (13 models): £154-£654

(13 models): £154-£654 Built-in Rigid (six models): £240-£671

(six models): £240-£671 Built-in Variable (seven models): £240-£678

(seven models): £240-£678 Exposed Rigid (two models): £456-£503

(two models): £456-£503 Exposed Rigid with Diverter (eight models): £300-£614

(eight models): £300-£614 Bar Valve (five models): £134-£208

Mira mixer shower owners' ratings

To find out what Mira mixer shower owners really like about their mixer showers, we've asked them to rate the same aspects as electric and power shower owners.

You can log in or sign up for a trial subscription to Which? to find out whether Mira mixer showers are worth buying.

Mira mixer showers Customer score Build quality Ease of achieving required water strength Ease of achieving required water temperature Stability of temperature

when water is used elsewhere Ease of use How quiet it is in use Meets my needs Value for money Durability Reliability

See how Mira compares with other brands, including Aqualisa and Triton in our best electric shower brands, best power shower brands and best mixer shower brands guides.

All prices are correct as of October 2016. Costs can vary by tens of pounds for the same model, so it’s worth checking prices from several retailers before you part with your cash.