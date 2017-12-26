Top five blood pressure monitors
By Hannah Walsh
Bag the best blood pressure monitor for you with our pick of the top performers from our testing.
We’ve tested blood pressure monitors from brands including iHealth, Nokia and Omron, among others. Here we round up our pick of the very best we’ve found, including some for less than £30.
Our tough testing has uncovered brilliantly accurate Best Buy blood pressure monitors, whether you want an upper arm cuff for using at home or a light and portable wrist cuff.
However, we’ve also found some disastrous Don’t Buy devices which simply aren’t up the job. These inaccurate devices are not only a waste of time and money, they could also cause you unnecessary worry. The second table on this page reveals which devices to avoid.
Best blood pressure monitors for 2017
- Accuracy:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
If you’re looking for impeccable accuracy, then this is a great option. It doesn’t have any fancy features, but it does the basics well.
- Accuracy:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
This blood pressure monitor is accurate and can store data for up to three people separately. What other features does it have?
- Accuracy:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
This lightweight wrist monitor makes a great holiday companion, but does it give accurate blood pressure readings?
- Accuracy:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
Plenty of features and accurate readings make this monitor a Best Buy. But is it the right choice for you?
- Accuracy:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
With storage for up to 90 readings and plenty of features, this is an advanced blood pressure monitor. Is it accurate, though?
And here are three blood pressure monitors to avoid
A blood pressure monitor may have plenty of features or a hefty price tag, but that’s no guarantee of performance. In fact, we’ve found some advanced monitors that perform poorly for accuracy. A blood pressure monitor that gets readings wrong is simply a useless device.
Don't Buy blood pressure monitors
- Accuracy:
- 1 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
- Irregular heartbeat detector:
- Member exclusive
This is an inaccurate wrist-worn blood pressure monitor – it’s one to swerve.
- Accuracy:
- 1 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
- Irregular heartbeat detector:
- Member exclusive
Don’t be tempted by the cheap price of this monitor – it will still be a waste of money as the readings are inaccurate.
- Accuracy:
- 1 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Date time stamp:
- Member exclusive
- Multiple users:
- Member exclusive
- Irregular heartbeat detector:
- Member exclusive
This is our lowest-scoring blood pressure monitor of 2017. It has plenty of bells and whistles, but it’s a case of features over functionality. Avoid this model.
How much do I need to spend on a blood pressure monitor?
We’ve tested blood pressure monitors that range in price from £15 right up to more than £100, and our tough tests have revealed that price has no correlation to the accuracy of a device.
Paying more for a monitor often means you're getting a wider range of features - such as the facility to memorise your readings for future reference, the ability to date and time-stamp your readings or wireless connectivity. The latter is found on ‘smart’ blood pressure monitors that can send data to your smartphone, although not all are compatible with both Apple and Android devices. This can be a useful way to keep track of readings, especially if you already use health and fitness apps to monitor other aspects of your lifestyle, or as an easy way to share data with others, including your GP.
Although it might sound appealing to buy a blood pressure monitor that includes all the latest bells and whistles, we’ve uncovered some expensive, feature-packed models that scored a measly one star for accuracy, but some brilliantly accurate Best Buys for less than £30. That’s where our reviews can help – don’t waste your money on a monitor that has plenty of features but reports inaccurate blood pressure readings.