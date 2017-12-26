Top five best 3D Blu-ray DVD players
By Callum Tennent
We've rounded up the best 3D Blu-ray players to help you choose one that offers the best and most immersive 3D viewing experience.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
With a 3D Blu-ray player you'll be able to watch films in three dimensions on a capable TV or projector, just as you would get to experience them in the cinema.
3D Blu-ray can offer better detail and colours - the best offer good all-round picture quality and superb, immersive 3D viewing that won't disappoint. However, our tests reveal that money spent is no indicator of what you'll actually get. Below, you'll find the best 3D Blu-ray players we've tested. The wrong choice could leave you with a splitting headache and nausea - and that's before you've seen your bank statement.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?
Top five best 3D Blu-ray DVD players
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- 3D Blu-ray picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
This is an outstanding Blu-ray player at a very fair price. Not only do movies look and superb on it but it can also play them in 3D - and it does a superb job of it, too.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- 3D Blu-ray picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
A premium player which plays DVDs, Blu-rays and upscales 4K discs on UHD tellies, it's packed out with features, too. It has built-in wi-fi, access to Smart TV services including BBC iPlayer, and screen mirroring to let you share from certain Android phones and tablets with the TV. Of course we found it superb at playing 3D Blu-rays, too.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- 3D Blu-ray picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
A pricey Blu-ray player with a modern-but-elegant traditional design. As well as playing 3D Blu-rays, it can also be used with an Ultra-HD TV to upscale Blu-rays to 4K resolution and display 4K Jpegs. It's packed full of features, such as wi-fi, Smart TV apps, screen mirroring with Android devices, plus many audio sockets for amps, receivers, speakers and sound bars, to satisfy those serious about their home cinema.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- 3D Blu-ray picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
The Panasonic DMP-BDT280EB will upscale Blu-rays to 4K resolution and play 3D Blu-rays and DVDs, too. There are also smart apps and built-in wi-fi so you can be fully connected to the internet without the need for wires. But how did this player fare in the all-important areas of picture and sound quality? Read our expert review to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- 3D Blu-ray picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
A well featured Blu-ray player for a reasonable price that also does a decent job of playing 3D movies? Sounds like a good deal - and it is. Log in to see which player we're talking about.
Not found the product for you? Browse all of our Blu-ray DVD player reviews.
Should I buy a 3D blu-ray player?
While undeniably different and a touch futuristic, the 3D Blu-ray format never really caught on. As of early 2017 just 603 movies have released to 3D Blu-ray DVD since its launch in 2010 - 626 non-3D Blu-rays were released in 2016 alone.
Now, major manufacturers like Samsung are beginning to stop production of 3D TVs. Of course there's nothing stopping you from buying an older model, nor is there anything stopping you from buying a 3D Blu-ray player if you already have a compatible TV. Just beware that the format is definitely on the down, rather than the up - it's no longer the 'product of the future', as it was being touted 10 years ago.