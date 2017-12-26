Top five best Blu-ray DVD players
By Callum Tennent
Blu-ray players bring high-definition films from the cinema to your living room. The step up from DVD to Blu-ray 1080p (Full-HD) picture is noticeably different: colour, detail and sharpness is better - ideal for large screen TVs and projectors.
But the benefits don't end there - most Blu-ray players also come with Smart TV apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Amazon Video. Some support 3D and 4K playback too, with 4K or Ultra HD (UHD) offering up to four times the detail of Full HD pictures. The first Ultra HD are now available but unless you own a 4K TV, there is no need to buy into the format just yet.
The best Blu-ray players of 2017 will all make your favourite films look crystal clear and sound great without the buffering you can experience when streaming online video. To that end we've picked out five of the top models available right now from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and Panasonic.
Top 5 best Blu-ray DVD players of 2017
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Plays 4K UHD discs:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This Blu-ray player may not be the most advanced, but is hardly lacking in features. As well as playing DVDs, 3D and standard Blu-rays, it can upscale Blu-rays to suit the latest 4K Ultra-HD TVs and display 4K Jpegs directly. Built-in wi-fi gives access to smart TV, including BBC iPlayer, and lets you mirror the screen of an Android phone or tablet on to the TV. But the impressive spec list is only part of the story - did it match up on picture quality in our lab tests?
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 5 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Plays 4K UHD discs:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A premium player which can upscale Blu-rays to suit the latest 4K Ultra-HD TVs, and also plays DVDs, Blu-rays and 3D Blu-rays on HD tellies. Feature-packed, it has built-in wi-fi, access to smart-TV services including BBC iPlayer, and screen mirroring to let you share from some Android phones and tablets with the TV. We found that it is superb at upscaling Blu-rays to a 4K telly - nice if you have one, but will movies look good on your HD TV and how easy are all those features to use?
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Plays 4K UHD discs:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
One of the new generation of Ultra HD Blu-ray players, offering an increased colour range, 4K resolution and the promise of more realistic pictures. 4K streaming apps and backwards compatibility with DVDs, Blu-rays and 3D Blu-rays mean that this player should have everything required to be your home entertainment hub. But how did it fare in our rigorous lab tests? Read on to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 5 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Plays 4K UHD discs:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A premium Blu-ray player with a modern-but-elegant traditional design. As well as playing DVDs, 2D and 3D Blu-rays, it can also be used with an Ultra-HD (4K) TV to upscale Blu-rays to 4K (Ultra HD) resolution and display 4K Jpegs. It is packed full of features, such as wi-fi, smart-TV apps, screen mirroring with Android devices, plus many audio sockets for amps, receivers, speakers and sound bars, to satisfy those serious about their home cinema. On paper it promises a lot, but did it live up this when we took it to the test lab? Read on to find out.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Plays 4K UHD discs:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
This Blu-ray player is packed with plenty of smart features for a very reasonable price. It may not rate quite as highly as other models in this table, but for the price it offers outstanding value. If you're not too fussy and are angling for a deal ahead of market-leading performance this could well be the product for you.
And here's three to avoid
Three Blu-ray DVD players to avoid
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
An entry-level Blu-ray DVD player which also offers access to Smart TV apps, such as BBC iPlayer and Netflix over an ethernet or wi-fi connection. It lacks 3D Blu-ray playback found on models higher up in Sony's range but it offers a 'screen mirroring' feature to display videos on TV from an Android device. It fared poorly in our testing though - don't make the mistake of purchasing it.
- Picture quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Features:
- 3 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
A top-of-the-range Blu-ray player, with 4K upscaling and a focus on high-quality audio playback. With wi-fi and other useful features, this model has almost everything you could ask for from a Blu-ray player - or so it seems. Read the full review to see where it goes wrong.
- Picture quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- Features:
- 4 out of 5
- Plays 3D Blu-rays:
- Member exclusive
- Upscale to 4K/UHD:
- Member exclusive
- Smart enabled:
- Member exclusive
- Can apps be added:
- Member exclusive
- Wi-fi:
- Member exclusive
Are you a big-time cinephile with money to burn? Then say hello to the latest top-of-the-range 4K Blu-ray player from one of the world's biggest electronics brand. With an obscene number of features, and a price tag to match, it looked to be the definitive 4K Blu-ray player we've all been waiting for - but it fell seriously short of the mark.
What makes a brilliant Blu-ray DVD player
When we test Blu-ray players we make sure that we've got all angles covered, so that when you buy one you can do so with confidence. Of course we rate the picture and sound quality, but Which?'s unique testing goes deeper than that.
We watch a variety of movies to see how different colours and shades of light are depicted. We measure how well each player deals with motion blur during hectic scenes and whether you can tell where a regular Blu-ray has been upscaled to 4K, as well as what the standard definition and 3D picture looks like.
As you can see from the tables above, price is no indicator of a good Blu-ray player, and there are some bargains to be had - just as there are enticing, expensive pitfalls to avoid. Our testing also demonstrates just how big the gap between a good and bad Blu-ray player can be: just like TVs can drastically vary in quality, so can Blu-ray players.