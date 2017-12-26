Top five best Blu-ray DVD players

Blu-ray players bring high-definition films from the cinema to your living room. The step up from DVD to Blu-ray 1080p (Full-HD) picture is noticeably different: colour, detail and sharpness is better - ideal for large screen TVs and projectors.

But the benefits don't end there - most Blu-ray players also come with Smart TV apps such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Amazon Video. Some support 3D and 4K playback too, with 4K or Ultra HD (UHD) offering up to four times the detail of Full HD pictures. The first Ultra HD are now available but unless you own a 4K TV, there is no need to buy into the format just yet.

The best Blu-ray players of 2017 will all make your favourite films look crystal clear and sound great without the buffering you can experience when streaming online video. To that end we've picked out five of the top models available right now from top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and Panasonic.

