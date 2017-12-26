Best Buy boiler servicing contracts

Although we know from our research that most households would be better off paying for boiler repairs on an ad-hoc basis, we also know that some people prefer the peace of mind that boiler cover gives them. This is why we survey thousands of boiler cover customers about their providers, so we can tell you which brands boiler owners recommend.

Finding boiler cover that will provide a good service and represent value for money can be a challenge. Without our research, you don't know which companies are rated highly by their customers, and which aren't.

We don't award Best Buys to boiler cover providers, as we don't want consumers to think this means they should take out boiler cover. However, if you do want boiler cover, you can use the results of our research to help you make a decision you won't regret if your boiler does break down.

Find out which boiler servicing contract providers will give you the best service - go to our boiler cover reviews.