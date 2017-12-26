Best Buy boiler servicing contracts
We do not award boiler servicing contract Best Buys. This is because our research shows the vast majority of households would be better off paying for repairs on an ad-hoc basis.
Although we know from our research that most households would be better off paying for boiler repairs on an ad-hoc basis, we also know that some people prefer the peace of mind that boiler cover gives them. This is why we survey thousands of boiler cover customers about their providers, so we can tell you which brands boiler owners recommend.
Finding boiler cover that will provide a good service and represent value for money can be a challenge. Without our research, you don't know which companies are rated highly by their customers, and which aren't.
We don't award Best Buys to boiler cover providers, as we don't want consumers to think this means they should take out boiler cover. However, if you do want boiler cover, you can use the results of our research to help you make a decision you won't regret if your boiler does break down.
Find out which boiler servicing contract providers will give you the best service - go to our boiler cover reviews.
Boiler servicing reviews you can trust
You can read about the boiler servicing contracts owned by Which? members. They reveal valuable insights - like how quickly any problems are repaired, what the level of service is like and how much value for money they think the contract represents.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our recommendations are influenced only by our research results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves. So our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
