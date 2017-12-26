Ariston Boiler Guide

Boiler Brand Guides
Ariston sells its boilers in more than 150 countries and has been operating in the UK for almost 50 years. Ariston says its boilers are valued by experts and professionals, due to its constant efforts to redesign and innovate.
Ariston has a range of combi, heat-only and system boilers that are suitable for nearly any type of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Ariston boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.
|Brand data for Ariston boilers
|
Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|Availability of parts and spares
|Ease of fixing a common fault
|Ease of servicing
How much do Ariston boilers cost?
Ariston boilers can cost anywhere between £600 and £1,100, depending on their size and type.
Ariston boilers installation
Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance.
Ariston servicing and warranties
Most Ariston boilers come with a two or five-year warranty, depending on the boiler and the accreditation level of your installer.
Ariston warranties
0333 240 8777
Ariston Boiler parts and repairs
0333 240 6777 for stockists in your local area.
Ariston contact details
You can contact Ariston at the following address:
Ariston
Artisan Building
Hillbottom Road
High Wycombe
Buckinghamshire
HP12 4HJ
Or through the Ariston website.
Ariston general enquiries and technical advice
0333 240 6666
Ariston servicing
0333 240 8777