Intergas Boiler Guide

Find out how reliable Intergas boilers are, what Intergas owners think of their boilers, and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Intergas brand.

Intergas has been manufacturing domestic boilers in the Netherlands for more than 40 years and is a well-known brand there. In recent years, Intergas has launched its boilers in the UK and has had some success growing its market share. 

Intergas offers a range of combi, heat-only or regular and system boilers. Its boilers vary in size, so are suitable for nearly every type and size of home. 

You can find more details about the individual boilers in these ranges in our Intergas boiler reviews.

Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling Which? to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent views on which boiler brands are the best.

How good are Intergas boilers?
Brand data for Intergas boilers

Overall score

 M
Reliability
Customer score
Engineer recommendation
Build quality
Availability of parts and spares
Ease of fixing a common fault
Ease of servicing

Table notes
The reliability and customer scores are based on responses from a May 2017 survey of 9,610 Which? members about their boilers.
Engineer recommendation, build quality, availability of parts and spares, ease of fixing a common fault, and ease of servicing are based on responses to a May 2017 survey of 219 Which? Trusted Traders heating engineers. 

Key

Member Content

How much do Intergas boilers cost?

Intergas boilers can cost anywhere between £650 and £1,100, depending on their size and type.

Intergas boilers installation

Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler installed in a new location. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more guidance.

Intergas servicing and warranties

If you pick an Intergas Platinum installer, you can get either a seven- or ten-year warranty.

Intergas warranties

01527 888000

Intergas contact details

You can contact Intergas at the following address: 

Intergas Heating Ltd
Building 94
Bay 1 Vantage Point
The Pensnett Estate
Kingswinford
DY6 7FS

Or through the Intergas website.

Intergas general enquiries

01527 888000

