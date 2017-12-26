Boiler Brand Guides
Main Boiler Guide
By Matthew Knight
Article 11 of 17
Find out how reliable Main boilers are, what owners think of their Main boilers and what trusted boiler engineers make of the Main brand.
Main has more than 75 years' experience in the UK domestic gas boilers market, and says it provides excellent service and care to customers. Main is part of the BDR Thermea group, which operates in more than 70 countries worldwide.
Main offers several combi, heat-only and system boilers suitable for most types and size of home. You can find more details about the individual products in these ranges in our Main boiler reviews.
Thousands of Which? members take part in our annual survey of boiler brand reliability and customer satisfaction, enabling us to guide you to the best and worst boiler brands. We also conduct a survey with more than 200 trusted boiler engineers to get their independent view on which boiler brands are the best.
|Brand data for Main boilers
|
Overall score
|M
|Reliability
|Customer score
|Engineer recommendation
|Build quality
|Availability of parts and spares
|Ease of fixing a common fault
|Ease of servicing
Table notes
How much do Main boilers cost?
Main boilers can cost anywhere between £400 and £700, depending on their size and type.
Main boilers installation
Expect to pay up to £1,500 for a new boiler in a new position. See our guide to the cost of installing a boiler for more.
Main servicing and warranties
Most Main boilers come with a two-year warranty, which is fairly limited compared with the length of warranties that you can get from some other boiler brands. Baxi, for example, offers a 10-year warranty on its products.
Main warranties
0344 871 1545
Boiler parts and repairs
Main parts are provided by Baxi genuine parts. Call 0344 871 1540 for stockists in your local area.
Main contact details
You can contact Main at the following address:
Main
Brooks House, Coventry Road
Warwick, CV34 4LL
Or through the Main website.
Main general enquiries
0344 871 1525
Main servicing and repairs
0344 871 1525