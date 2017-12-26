Tech products to look out for in the Boxing Day and January sales

Not all special offers you'll see when shopping in the sales will be truly good value, as some products are often on sale throughout the year. The key to finding a genuine bargain is knowing how to separate the deals from the duds - and we can help with that.

We keep a constant eye on what's in the shops throughout the year and how much retailers charge, so that we know which laptops, tablets and TVs aren't usually on sale. We've listed these lesser-spotted bargains below.

But before you part with any money, make sure the product is right for you. It's no use buying something at a discount if you could actually save even more cash by choosing something cheaper that does the job just as well.

Tech deals to look out for

TV deals to look out for

Middle-of-the-range 4K Samsung models

Keep an eye on Samsung's 6-series TVs this Black Friday. Several models saw discounts last year, and we expect that it'll be a similar story for this year's equivalents.

We've tested a whole range of 4K Samsung TVs this year, including the 40-inch Samsung UE40MU6400. It comes packed with features, including high dynamic range (HDR) and a Freeview HD tuner. Smart TV apps - including Netflix and YouTube - can be quickly sorted, and you can download other streaming services to the TV if needed.

If you fancy a bigger display, you could also consider the Samsung UE55MU6400.

See which Samsung TVs we recommend in our Samsung TVs rated guide. Alternatively, head over to our TV reviews to see which models top our tough lab tests.

Internet TV box deals to look out for

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon's streaming stick is typically £40 on Amazon and through other major retailers, but it could be discounted this Black Friday. It plugs straight into your TV's HDMI port to give you instant access to streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer. You can also use voice commands to start playing the latest episode of your favourite TV show. See our expert verdict on this TV streamer with our Amazon Fire TV Stick review.

Last year, the original Amazon Fire Stick was treated to a £10 discount, and we expect there will be more savings to be had on Black Friday 2017.

To see which other affordable internet TV boxes we recommend, see our guide to the top five best cheap internet TV boxes under £40.

Printer deals to look out for

Epson EcoTank series

Epson's line of EcoTank printers may look expensive at a glance, but many of them come bundled with up to two years' worth of ink. This Black Friday, we suggest you keep an eye on the Epson ET-3600.

It's an all-in-one colour printer that uses the EcoTank technology and comes with that handy helping of two years' worth of ink. The printer automatically prints double-sided, conserving paper. On top of that, it's wi-fi enabled and supports mobile printing from apps including Google Cloud Print, Apple AirPrint and the Epson printing app.

Canon G series

If you've got around £250 to spend on a printer, the Canon Pixma G2500 might make its way to your 'maybe' pile. This all-in-one colour inkjet from Canon's Pixma series is only sold on Canon's own website. It doesn't use traditional ink cartridges, instead featuring black and colour (cyan, magenta and yellow) tanks that you refill with ink bottles.

Meanwhile, the Canon Pixma G3500 uses the same system but is slightly better connected - it features wi-fi and supports Google CloudPrint and Apple AirPrint.

We've tested the latest and greatest printers in our test lab. If you're a buyer on a budget, see our guide on the best cheap printers. For help on choosing which printer is right for you, see our which printer to choose? advice.

Wireless and Bluetooth speaker deals to look out for

Sonos Playbar sound bar

The Sonos Playbar is designed to enhance your TV's sound with booming bass. It's part of Sonos's multi-room music system, which lets you stream music from various sources in multiple rooms via wi-fi.

This sound bar is on sale in most retailers for around £649, and our pricing records indicate that it's rarely discounted. If you see the Sonos Playbar sound bar on sale this Black Friday, it could be the perfect time to buy. To see what our audio experts thought of this model when it reached our test lab, see our Sonos Playbar review.

Want to know which sound bar brands top our tests? Our which sound bar brand? guide has the details.

Sonos Play speakers

Sonos is well known for its multi-room sound systems. As Black Friday rolls around, you may have your eyes on the large Sonos Play:5 speaker, which can be used solo or linked with other Sonos models. According to its makers, it serves up 'the ultimate all-in-one listening experience'. See how true those claims are by checking our Sonos Play:5 review.

The Sonos Play:5 is usually on sale for around £449. But if you see it drop below £400, you could be looking at a great deal.

For other options to consider, see our guide to the best multi-room speakers.

Headphones deals to look out for

Audio Technica ATH-MSR7

These large over-ear headphones typically land around the £160-170 mark, but they could be treated to a price drop during Black Friday. They come with an in-line remote (handy for changing tracks or adjusting volume on the move) and can be folded flat and tucked into a bag.

If you spot these headphones listed for under £150, they're certainly worth considering. Make sure you read our Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7 review to see if these headphones are worthy of Best Buy status.

If you want to cut background noise to a whisper, see our advice on our top five noise-cancelling headphones.

Laptop deals to look out for

Apple MacBooks, Apple MacBook Pros

Apple rarely drops the prices of its latest releases, but if you're willing to pick up a slightly older MacBook or MacBook Pro, you could grab yourself a bargain this Black Friday. See our Which MacBook should I buy? guide for help on finding the perfect model for you.

Cheap Windows laptops

If all you want from a new laptop is a machine to surf the internet and send emails on, you needn't spend over £300. Our laptop tests have found that even if you're on the market for an affordable laptop, you can still pick up a proven Best Buy model.

We've spotted a couple of budget-priced Windows laptops that could be in for a discount this Black Friday. One of them is the £180 Asus Vivobook E203, which features an 11-inch display and comes powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. It has 2GB of Ram and 32GB of storage space, which is more than enough for basic web browsing.

There's also the £250 Acer Spin 1, another affordable 11-inch laptop. This one has 4GB of Ram, which means it should be able to cope with running multiple programs and internet tabs at once. It's lightweight, making it a suitable commuting companion.

We expect to see plenty of Chromebook models on sale this Black Friday, which could prove a good choice if all you're interested in is web browsing and using online apps.

See some other cheap alternatives in our guide to the best laptops for under £500. Alternatively, our guide to the best laptop brands reveals which big-name manufacturers Which? readers trust.

Fitness watches and activity tracker deals to look out for

Garmin models

Are you into fitness and looking for a way to track distance and calories? Fenix's line of smartwatches may be tempting. See how it fared when we ran the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch through our rigorous lab tests. If it's on offer this Black Friday for less than £450, it could be worth picking up. This wearable is designed for multi-sport tracking and has a built-in heart rate monitor and GPS location tracking.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is a slightly more affordable option, and worth taking a look at if you see it for less than £250. This slim sports watch is suitable for tracking exercise indoors and outdoors, and has a heart-rate monitor, accelerometer and built-in GPS. Take a look at our Garmin Forerunner 235 review to see if it's a proven Best Buy.

The Garmin Vivofit 3 could also appear in deals this week and is a great cheap alternative if you’re just looking for basic features.

Typically priced around £65, the Garmin Vivofit 3 watch can track steps, distance travelled, calories burnt and monitor your sleep. Plus the straps come in a variety of shapes and designs. But how accurate are the tracking results? Take a look at our Garmin Vivofit 3 review to see what our lab tests revealed.

Phone deals to look out for

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

If you’re on the lookout for a new phone, we suggest checking out the Moto G5 Plus deals this Black Friday. This phone is reasonably priced, even without a discount, but we expect to see offers of around £70 off this week.

With generous specifications, including a 5.2-inch Full-HD touchscreen and aluminium back, along with a great battery life, the Moto G5 Plus offers a lot for the money. But it is quite bulky, so it's worth looking at other options before making your decision.

Google Pixel 2

This smartphone only launched in October, so we don’t expect to see huge discounts. But if it is something you were already thinking of buying, then you could save yourself £50 off the steep £629 price tag.

The second edition of Google Pixel has some improvements from its 2016 predecessor, including more storage space. One of the best features of the Google Pixel 2 has to be its photo and video software - and it is really quite speedy to use.

But how does it compare with its competitors, Apple and Samsung? Our guide to the best mobile phone brands reveals which big-name manufacturers you can trust.

LG G6

The LG G6 is definitely a premium-priced smartphone, typically landing around the £650 mark. But you could be treated to a pretty big price drop during Black Friday – up to a £220 discount if you opt for Sim-free.

It comes packed with fantastic features, including dual rear cameras, quad HD display and great battery life. Plus it’s water resistant. The minimalist design and flush camera lenses makes it feel well made, too. Take a look at our LG G6 review to see if it's a proven Best Buy.