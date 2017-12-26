Top 10 popular products in the January sales

Christmas may seem like a distant memory, but the festive sales are still very much underway. Here we reveal the most viewed product reviews on Which.co.uk in the first week of the January sales.

Its fair to say that mattresses were the star product from 1 to 8 January 2017, with four featuring in our list of the top 10. But shoppers weren't only interested in investing in their bedtime routine - two fitness trackers featured too, alongside two TVs, a camera, washing machine and printer.

1. Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress

At £750, this isn't the cheapest pocket-sprung mattress, but that hasn't stopped the Sealy Teramo 1400 (pictured above) causing a stir. In fact, even outside of the sales, it was the second most viewed home product on Which.co.uk across the whole of 2016.

On top of the mattress's 1,400 springs is a layer of latex, which should help make it more comfortable. But how much support a mattress offers is just as important as how comfortable it is.

To test this mattress, we measured 36 different points on a triallist's back, and measured them again when lying on the mattress, to see just how well it supports the spine.

Read our Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress review to find out what we discovered when we put it through this and other independent tests.

2. Epson Expression Premium XP-900 printer