Top bread maker brands for 2018

In 2017, we asked Which? members about the small appliances they own to get a picture of which brands will last when you get them home. We've used this feedback, along with our years of testing experience, to bring you the definitive guide to which bread maker brands are worth buying.

We found a big difference between the most and least-loved brands, and heard from members who have been disappointed by uneven or unrisen loaves and problematic paddles. Read on to find out which brands to go for - and the ones to avoid.

Just want to know which machines make the best loaves? See our bread maker reviews.

Bread maker brands rated

We've brought together our expert insight into big brands such as Panasonic, Morphy Richards and Kenwood, so you can see which bread makers you can rely on to bake a brilliant loaf. In the comparison table below you can see:

Average test score How each brand's bread makers score on average in our independent lab tests.

How each brand's bread makers score on average in our independent lab tests. How reliable each brand is We ask owners if and when their products broke down, to calculate how likely early failure is for each brand.

We ask owners if and when their products broke down, to calculate how likely early failure is for each brand. How owners rate it Owners tell us how happy they are with their bread maker, and whether they'd recommend it to a friend. We turn this into a customer score.

It's worth checking out how the brands stack up before narrowing down the model you want, as we've found some big differences between them. Here's a preview of the best and worst scores: