How we test breast pumps

Breast pumps should be quick, simple to master and not too noisy. We put each breast pump through a series of tough lab tests, combining these results with mums' real-life experience.

All this means that we can be sure our recommended Best Buy breast pumps help make expressing milk more easy for you.

Expressing milk can be tricky and uncomfortable, but we've found Best Buy breast pumps that will help – by being easy to use, comfortable and less noisy than lower scoring models.

Our Best Buy breast pumps have passed our independent lab tests and impressed our parent testers, so we can give you a verdict that you can trust to help you choose the best breast pump for you.

Every breast pump goes through the same set of lab tests, so you can directly compare their strengths and weaknesses. Our tests look at important aspects of breast pumps in order to reveal the best ones. Our reviews cover factors such as:

How easy is the breast pump to use?

How powerful are electric pumps?

How comfortable is it?

Is it noisy?

