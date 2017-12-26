There are so many different broadband deals out there that finding the cheapest one can be daunting. So we've done the hard work for you.

No one likes paying more than they need to. So to save you money we've trawled through all the available broadband packages around to find the best cheap broadband deals on offer.

The three broadband deals highlighted below are the cheapest available if you want the most common type of package – that is a standard speed one (up to 17Mbps) in which you also pay line rental to the same provider.

Best broadband providers – these deals may be cheap but that doesn't necessarily mean they're the best. Read our in-depth broadband provider reviews before signing up for any deal. These contain everything you need to know, from our latest satisfaction survey ratings to lab reviews of the equipment they supply.

All package and price information correct as of 12 September 2017.

Cheap broadband deals

Option 1 - Plusnet - Unlimited (no line rental, 18-month contract)

Total cost over 18 months: £277.82 (effectively £15.43 per month)

After you've paid the £35 activation fee, this Plusnet deal serves up unlimited usage and speeds of up to 17Mbps. You'll effectively be paying £15.43 a month if you opt for the 18-month option, which comes with UK-based support and online parental control for blocking access to certain websites.

Plusnet broadband review – see how Plusnet did in our latest customer satisfaction survey

Option 2 - Sky - Broadband Unlimited (12-month contract)

Total cost over 18 months: £199.95 (effectively £16.66 per month)

This is Sky's cheapest broadband deal bundled with line rental. You'll have to part with £20 upfront and pay around £200 over the course of the contract, which equates to £16.66 per month. Sky quotes top speeds of around 17Mbps. At the end of your initial contract, the monthly fee rises to £28.99 a month. A 12-month subscription to McAfee Internet Security Suite is included.

Sky broadband review – see how Sky did in our latest customer satisfaction survey

Option 3 - EE - Broadband (18-month contract)

Total cost over 18 months: £358 (effectively £19.89 per month)

EE asks for an upfront payment of £7. Across the 18-month contract you'll be paying just under £20 a month, and this deal offers speeds up to 17Mbps. All of EE's broadband packages come with line rental and weekend calls to UK landlines, along with UK-based customer service.

EE Broadband review – see how EE did in our latest customer satisfaction survey

Also worth mentioning – SSE Unlimited Broadband

We've also spotted an interesting deal arriving courtesy of SSE. The SSE Unlimited Broadband package effectively costs £21 a month if you're already an SSE Energy/Gas customer. This is a rolling contract. It's worth noting that you'll be charged an extra £5 a month and a £50 activation fee if you're not already an SSE customer, pushing the effective cost per month up to £30.17 in the first year.

SSE Broadband review – see how SSE did in our latest customer survey

Get a better broadband deal without switching

You don't have to switch provider to save money. Our latest Which? investigation found that it's easy to save money by simply phoning your current provider and asking for a better deal.

Simply follow our expert haggling tips and ask your provider to match the prices set out above.