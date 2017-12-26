What is 4G broadband?

4G is the fourth generation of mobile phone technology, coming after 2G and 3G, and is offered by the majority of the UK’s mobile networks, including EE, O2, Three and Vodafone.

4G mobile internet is capable of speeds comparable with what you can get from your home broadband, which has led to mobile networks offering 4G broadband products to consumers.

How does 4G broadband work?

Instead of using telephone lines, 4G broadband routers use the same signal as your smartphone to access the internet. As 4G generally requires less infrastructure and therefore has more widespread availability, it has the potential to be worthwhile for people who struggle to get a good signal from their traditional ADSL/Cable internet service provider (ISP).

How can you access 4G broadband?

For most people, there are three ways to access 4G broadband in your home:

By 'tethering' your smartphone - This setting essentially turns your smartphone into a wi-fi hotspot, allowing a small amount of connected devices to quickly connect to the internet. An important thing to note with tethering is that it comes with separate data limits. For example, Three’s unlimited data plans come with a tethering allowance of 30GB per month.

By using a mobile broadband 'dongle' - This is a small 4G-enabled device which connects to your devices via USB or wi-fi to get you connected. This can usually allow more traffic than tethering.

By using a dedicated 4G router - providers such as Three with its HomeFi product, and EE with its 4GEE wi-fi, have dedicated routers capable of handling many more devices and traffic than tethering or dongles can.

Our mobile phone coverage map will give you more information about 4G coverage in your local area.

How much does it cost?

Generally speaking, 4G broadband is more expensive than standard fixed-line broadband. This is despite the fact that you would not have to pay line rental or for a landline you may not use. The higher costs are largely down to the fact that there are no unlimited 4G broadband plans, which is common with fixed-line broadband. Monthly data plans can range from 2GB to 200GB, with prices starting from £10 and going up to £100 a month. With such strict data limits and hefty charges for going over your data allowance, it's important to be aware of how much data common online activities use. The table below provides some examples:

Activity Data usage Web browsing (60 pages) 140-240MB Stream music/radio (1 hour) 35-135MB Netflix (1 hour, SD) 300-700MB Netflix (1 hour, HD) 3GB Skype/video call (1 hour) 350MB Download 100 e-mails 10MB Download 100 documents 200-500MB

Sources: Spotify/Apple Music/BBC iPlayer Radio/Netflix/Three/O2/Vodafone/EE

In comparison, fixed-line broadband packages start from around £17 per month, a price which often includes line rental, unlimited data and free equipment (but not always). 4G broadband may therefore not be appropriate for people who are heavy users and are only looking to save money. However, if you are someone who is only using the internet for surfing, emails and a few videos, then 4G broadband might be a practical option.

How fast is 4G broadband?

With 4G, speeds have become comparable and, in some cases, faster than fixed-line broadband. According to OpenSignal data, the 'Big Four' (EE, O2, Three and Vodafone) were able to achieve an average speed of 21.33Mbps, which is faster than many ADSL broadband products. However, 4G broadband is very unlikely to reach the speeds that fibre can reach, with some fibre providers offering up to 300Mbps for your home.

Also, the speed you will get from your 4G broadband is dependent on many other factors, including how far you are from a mobile phone mast and how strong the signal is. If you experience patchy mobile phone service at home, then it is likely that you will experience similar issues with 4G broadband, affecting the speeds you can achieve.

Find out how fast your connection is using our Speed Checker tool.

Pros and cons of using 4G broadband

Pros

4G broadband contracts are much more flexible, with a variety of short-term plans available.

4G broadband can be much more portable, allowing you to connect your devices on the go.

For people who live in rural areas and struggle to get any connection through fixed-line broadband, 4G can provide a viable alternative.

Cons

4G broadband can often be more expensive than fixed-line broadband, with costs for more data and the equipment.

Strict download limits (typically around 40GB a month) mean that heavy users will struggle not to exceed the 4G data allowances, leading to hefty excess data charges

4G broadband service can be patchy in some areas, as it is heavily reliant on good 4G signal strength, among other things.

Who is 4G broadband right for?

Strict download limits and patchy service means that heavy internet users will probably not find 4G broadband to be right for them. However, if you are someone who lives in a rural area and struggles to get online using fixed-line broadband, or are a light user, 4G broadband can provide a useful way of getting online.

Read our mobile provider reviews to find out which networks come out on top.