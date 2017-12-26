Best built-in oven brands
Top 10 built-in oven brands for 2018
By Jane Darling
As well as testing 50 ovens a year across all the major built-in oven brands, we also regularly survey thousands of Which? members to find out what they think of their ovens, and whether they've experienced any problems. That means we know which brands make ovens that stick to the right temperature and cook your food evenly.
We also know which brands are likely to leave you regretting your purchase - those where, for example, the fan might fail, the door won't close properly or the oven simply won't heat up at all. And, of course, there are those that will burn the corners of your biscuits or leave you with a half-baked sponge.
From AEG to Zanussi and Bosch to Neff, we've built up an unrivalled knowledge of the different oven brands available and how reliable they are - and we've found that the priciest options aren't always the best. Read on to see how the big brands stack up against each other or, if you want to skip straight to the ovens that have most impressed us, head to our pick of the best built-in ovens.
Built-in oven brands rated
On this page we've summarised all our knowledge about built-in oven brands. Recent test scores feed into our verdict about each brand, as does the feedback that we've had from our Which? survey of oven owners. For each brand we tell you:
- Average test score - how good each brand’s ovens are overall, based on the models we've tested.
- How reliable it is - we ask owners to tell us about any problems they’ve had with their built-in ovens, and use this data to assess how likely or otherwise each brand’s ovens are to let you down.
- How owners rate it - how satisfied owners are with their brand of oven, and whether they would recommend it to a friend.
- Our verdict - we tell you, in a nutshell, what we think of the brand.
So whether you're in the market for a flashy Miele or Siemens oven complete with pyrolytic cleaning, or you're after a budget purchase from Indesit or New World, first find out what the people who already own them really think. Here's a quick preview of how the brands compare:
|Top 10 oven brands
|Brand name
|Average review score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate the brand
|Should I buy it?
|75%
|****
|84%
|This brand takes first prize this year. Every oven that we've tested in the last couple of years has impressed us enough to be made a Best Buy. Customers are happy - more than eight in 10 would recommend this brand of oven to a friend. However, it doesn't get the highest reliability rating, and two in 10 owners experienced a fault with their oven in the first six years. Its popularity comes at a cost - the average price of a single oven from this brand is more than £800, a good £500 above average.
|73%
|***
|82%
|Which? members love this brand, and with good reason. It comes in a close runner up this year, with plenty of happy customers, a good average test score and an impressive tally of Best Buys from recent testing. Owners think that this brand's ovens are great value for money and more than eight out of 10 would recommend one to a friend. Its reliability rating this year is a little disappointing though - two in 10 owners reported a fault of some kind in the first four years.
|70%
|***
|80%
|This brand of oven is an ever popular choice with Which? members, and takes bronze medal position this year. Eight in 10 would recommend its ovens to a friend and owners feel they are excellent value for money. An average test score of 70% is pretty good and we've made six models from recent tests Best Buys. Reliability is adequate, but no better - two in 10 members found that their oven developed a fault within the first four years.
|71%
|****
|78%
|Which? members who own an oven from this brand are, in the main, happy with their purchase and feel their oven was great value for money. One of the three ovens from this brand that we've tested recently was awarded Best Buy status. Fewer than two in 10 owners experienced a fault with their model in the first nine years of ownership, which is good going.
|71%
|****
|75%
|An oven from this brand can be a great budget buy, as long as you choose one that has done well in our tests. It is one of the cheaper brands, with prices coming in at more than £100 less than the average, and we've found four Best Buys from recent testing. This brand also gets a decent reliability rating so you'd have to be unlucky for your oven to break down early on.
|74%
|***
|74%
|This brand's ovens almost always do well in our tests, and we've awarded no fewer than five Best Buys over the past couple of years of tests. They can cost about £130 more than average, but they often come with useful features such as pyrolytic self-cleaning. Reliability of this brand is middling - more than three in 10 people were troubled by a fault by the time their model was six years old.
|72%
|****
|72%
|This brand gets a decent reliability rating in this year's survey - fewer than two in 10 develop a fault in the first five years. They come in a little cheaper than average, owners deem them good value for money and more than seven in 10 owners would recommend one to a friend.
|71%
|****
|71%
|This brand of oven is quite popular with Which? members and most are happy with their choice. We've uncovered three Best Buy ovens from recent testing and, on top of this, this brand does well in the reliability stakes.
|69%
|***
|69%
|We find that this brand's ovens tend to do very well in our tests - an average test score of 77% is excellent, and we have no fewer than nine Best Buys. Not all owners are totally happy with their purchase though - only about seven in 10 would recommend one to a friend. This may be because this brand's reliability record isn't perfect - 15% of owners find their oven develops a fault in the first couple of years.
|66%
|****
|66%
|This brand only just squeezes into our top 10. We haven't found any Best Buys in recent testing, but an average test score in the mid-sixties isn't too bad. You may want to consider this brand if your budget is tight - the average cost of an oven from this brand is more than £170 less than the average oven.
|
Table notes
Reliability and owners' ratings are based on an October 2017 survey of 2,113 Which? members who own built-in ovens. The average test score is a result of all models tested between September 2016 and October 2017.
|Oven brands: How the rest compare
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|How owners rate the brand
|Should I buy it?
|62%
|56%
|Ovens from this brand are cheap. With prices close to half the average price of a built-in oven, it's the cheapest brand we regularly test. While it has an acceptable reliability rating, which means you shouldn't have to call out an engineer on a regular basis, a customer score in the mid-fifties means that many owners aren't particularly pleased with their choice.
|67%
|56%
|This brand musters a not-too-bad average test score, but owners aren't the happiest, with fewer than six in 10 wanting to recommend one. It comes in cheaper than most though, and owners do concede that it is good value for money.
|n/a
|53%
|This is a fairly budget brand of oven, and its owners don't exactly rave about it. The brand comes in as reliable - though only just - in our latest survey. Three in 10 of people who own an oven from this brand are likely to suffer a fault with their oven within the first three years.
|60%
|52%
|Even if an oven from this brand scored well enough in our tests to be a Best Buy, we wouldn't award it this accolade as the brand did so poorly in our latest reliability survey. Barely one in two owners would recommend this brand to a friend, which puts it next to bottom in terms of customer satisfaction. By the time one of this brand's ovens is four years old, more than three in 10 people will have experienced something going wrong with it, and may have had to cough up for a visit from an engineer.
|70%
|51%
|Half the people who purchase an oven from this brand wish they'd looked elsewhere. Although the double ovens we tested recently scored fairly well in our tests, this brand emerges from our latest survey as unreliable, meaning you're likely to have to call out the engineer sooner than you'd expect. After just two years, about a quarter of owners of this brand of oven reported issues, and after five years this number rose to nearly a third.
|
Table notes
Reliability and owners' ratings are based on an October 2017 survey of 2,113 Which? members who own built-in ovens. The average test score is a result of all models tested between September 2016 and October 2017.
Can’t see the brand you’re interested in here? Head to our built-in oven reviews to compare popular models.
Choosing the best brand of built-in oven
Every year we survey thousands of Which? members about the appliances they own so that you can find out the brands they rate highly and the ones they wish they'd never bought.
While no oven brand achieved the top five-star rating for reliability this year, five brands got a respectable four stars. One of these is a relatively budget brand – on average you’ll spend £366 for one of its ovens, but you can get away with even less.
Another brand achieved a chart-topping customer satisfaction rating of 84% - it also excels in our rigorous tests and doesn't break down, so we're not surprised that owners are happy.
Two brands failed to achieve a decent reliability rating from our members, scoring just two out of five stars. These are brands you'll definitely want to steer clear of. Even if an individual oven from one of these brands scores well enough in our cooking tests to be a Best Buy, we wouldn't recommend it as it is more likely than most to break down early.
Which Best Buy ovens
Once you’ve narrowed down the brands worth buying, head to our list of the best ovens for 2018 to pick a model that cooks to perfection.
More top oven buying tips
Some ovens come with fancy features, such as pyrolytic cleaning, the ability to divide a single oven into two, or even a slide-away door.
Inevitably, these extras will cost more, so a bit of research beforehand should pay dividends. If you're not sure whether this is what you need, or if you could get away with a budget option for half the price, head to our guide on how to buy the best built-in oven.