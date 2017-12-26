Don't Buy built-in ovens

Ovens to avoid

Which? has reviewed the latest ovens, including models by AEG, Bosch, Hotpoint and Zanussi. Find out from our test results which ovens will heat up quickly to the correct temperature, and be easy to use too.

Every oven sent to the Which? test lab gets tested on how quickly it heats up to the temperature you set it at, and whether it stays at the correct temperature, or fluctuates wildly.

We also bake cakes and shortbread in the oven to see how good it is in practice. We cover grill pans with white bread to measure exactly how widely and evenly it spreads heat.

Our Which? oven tests cover a range of brands, prices and types, including single and double ovens, electric and gas.

