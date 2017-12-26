How to buy the best camcorder

What is a camcorder?

A camcorder is a versatile piece of kit - it's a portable device which records both video and audio, plus still images onto solid state flash memory (e.g. an SD card), DVD or a hard drive. Camcorders offer far more advanced features and manual controls, such as a microphone input or manual focus, than a standard digital camera that can also shoot video.

This makes them a great choice for anyone that wants a dedicated video recorder, however, it's worth doing your research to identify which features are important for your needs.

The resolution for a 4K camcorder is 3840 x 2160 pixels.

The resolution for a high-definition camcorder is 1920 x 1080 pixels (1080p) or 1280 x 720 pixels (720p).

The resolution for a standard-definition camcorder is 720 x 480 pixels.

