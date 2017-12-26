Which? Don't Buy camcorders

What makes a Don't Buy camcorder?

Which? has reviewed the latest camcorders, including models by Canon, JVC, Panasonic and Sony, to help find the best camcorder for you. Our in-depth testing means we can recommend those camcorders that offer excellent video quality and are simple to use, and we can also tell you which ones will produce poor quality video.

Our lab experts put every camcorder through the same set of tests, including testing video quality, ease of use, sound quality and how good the battery life is – so you'll know exactly what to expect.

We give every camcorder a Which? test score so you can immediately see at a glance, which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares in regards to features and specifications.

Our tests cover a range of brands, prices and camcorder types; including Full HD and 4K ultra HD models.

Our Best Buy camcorders produce superb quality videos, no matter the lighting conditions. But we also find some camcorders that fall short in our tests - from big brand camcorders that are a nightmare to hold and operate, to other models that suffer from below average sound quality or poor image stabilisation.

