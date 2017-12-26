Full carpet stain remover results

We round up the full results of our carpet stain removers test to help you pick the best products to get your carpet spotless.

We've tested 17 carpet stain removers from brands including Dyson, Lakeland and Vanish, alongside supermarket own brand products, so we can reveal the very best – and the worst.

The top-scoring carpet stain removers clean up unsightly stains left by food, coffee, chocolate and more, leaving your carpet looking fresh. Our tests revealed two great stain-busters that we've named Best Buys.

We know sometimes you can't clean a stain right then and there; a spilled glass of wine only gets spotted in the morning or a muddy footprint is left as you're running out the door. It's for this reason that we carry out a fresh stain and dried stain tests on all our carpet stain removers. So you'll know which products are great at tackling fresh stains and which are best at removing dried marks.

We’ve also found that paying more won’t necessarily get you a more effective carpet stain remover.

Carpet stain remover test results

Besides revealing our Best Buys and Don’t Buys, our results show how good each carpet stain remover is at removing certain common spills, including mud, food and sticky stains such as Ribena. You’ll also be able to see which products are great value, so you can shift stains and save money.

