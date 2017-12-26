Black & Decker chainsaws guide
By Adele Dyer
Should you buy a Black & Decker chainsaw? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Which? verdict on Black & Decker chainsaws
Black & Decker is a well-known brand for DIY tools and also makes a range of garden equipment. The orange-and-black Black & Decker garden tools are sold through big retailers such as B&Q, as well as online.
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Black & Decker chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results for these models, and added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below shows how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Black & Decker's overall pros and cons as a brand for chainsaws, to help you decide whether a Black & Decker chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think it's a brand worth buying.
Table notes
Table correct as at October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Black & Decker chainsaws cost?
Black & Decker makes a small range of chainsaws aimed at domestic use. The corded electric chainsaws cost around £80 for the smallest model, the 1800W CS1835, which takes a 35cm-long bar, up to £100 for the 2200W CS2245, which takes a 45cm-long bar.
It makes two cordless chainsaws: the 18V GKC1825L20 and the 36V GKC3630L20. Both of these models have very low chain speeds, so don't have a chain brake and can tackle logs up to only around 10cm in diameter. The lower-powered GKC1825L20 costs around £130. The 36V GKC3630L20 costs around £200.