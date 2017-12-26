Bosch chainsaws guide
By Adele Dyer
Should you buy a Bosch chainsaw? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Which? verdict on Bosch chainsaws
Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, grass trimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Bosch chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Bosch chainsaws, and added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Bosch's overall pros and cons as a brand for chainsaws, to help you decide whether a Bosch chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Bosch is a brand worth buying.
Table notes
Table correct as at October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Bosch chainsaws cost?
The Bosch brand of chainsaws is reasonably priced. Although it's more expensive than some brands, it's cheaper than Stihl and on a par with Makita.
Bosch corded electric chainsaws cost around £100, with the top-of-the-range Bosch AKE 40-19S costing around £125.
The cordless battery-powered chainsaw Bosch AKE 30 Li costs around £370 with the battery.
When you're buying a chainsaw, it's good to also consider the price of the protective clothing. Even the basic kit can add substantially to the cost - a basic kit from a DIY retailer such as Screwfix will cost around £150. Find out what protective kit you need, and how to use your chainsaw safely.