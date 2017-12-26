Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Husqvarna chainsaws guide

By Adele Dyer

Should you buy a Husqvarna chainsaw? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.

Which? verdict on Husqvarna chainsaws

Husqvarna is a well-known brand for chainsaws. Husqvarna owns the Flymo brand, so Husqvarna-branded chainsaws share their bright orange colour, which makes them easily identifiable.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Husqvarna chainsaws in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Husqvarna chainsaws, and added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Husqvarna's overall pros and cons as a brand for chainsaws, to help you decide whether a Husqvarna chainsaw is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Husqvarna is a brand worth buying.

Husqvarna chainsaws - brand data
Number tested since 2010 3
Number of current Best Buys
Average test score
Score range
Number of current Best Buys
Number of current Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Customer score
Should I buy one?
Table notes
Table correct as at October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.

Key

How much do Husqvarna chainsaws cost?

You can spend from £195 to over £1,000 on a Husqvarna-branded chainsaw, depending on the model, but the machines aimed primarily at domestic use range from £195 to £350.  You tend to pay for power with chainsaws, so although Stihl chainsaws may be slightly cheaper, you might find that they don't take the necessary bar length for your cutting work without going up to a larger engine size.

The smallest Husqvarna chainsaw, the 236, which takes a 35cm blade costs around £135 and the Husqvarna's most popular chainsaw, the 435, which can take a blade up to 38cm costs around £310.

