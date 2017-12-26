Reliable chainsaw brands

Most and least chainsaw brands

We've rated the different chainsaw brands for reliability to guide you to those brands that should provide years of reliable service, and away from those prone to developing faults.

To do this we've surveyed Which? members who own chainsaws, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We use this feedback to create reliability ratings for each chainsaw brand.

The table below reveals reliability ratings for four chainsaw brands, including Stihl and Husqvarna, based on the experiences of people who own them.

Once you’ve discovered which brands are most reliable, go straight to our chainsaw reviews to find the best model for you.

Which? members can log in to view the scores in the table below. If you’re not a Which? member, take a Which? trial for £1 to access this and all our product reviews.