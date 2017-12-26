Should I buy a petrol chainsaw?

Is a petrol chainsaw right for me?

If you have a lot of logs to cut or heavy pruning to tackle in the garden, a petrol chainsaw is a good choice; it will cut through large logs faster than any other machine and you can use it anywhere without the hassle of a trailing power cable.

It will need regular maintenance including:

Servicing the engine

Keeping the fuel tank topped up

Sharpening the cutting teeth

Keeping the chain at the correct tension

Petrol chainsaws are also heavy, so it’s worth testing one out before you buy to check whether it’s a tool you could use comfortably. Consider how you would use a chainsaw for different jobs: pruning branches would involve making single cuts with rests in-between; chopping logs would be a series of vertical cuts in a continual motion.

There’s no escaping the fact that petrol chainsaws are noisy. Some are noisier than others, but all are likely to irritate the neighbours if you use them constantly. They also give off powerful petrol fumes.

Pros: Powerful, portable, great for chopping logs

Cons: High maintenance, noisy, overpowering emissions, expensive